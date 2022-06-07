ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Lindbergh celebrates the class of 2022

callnewspapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindbergh Schools held its graduation ceremony May 31 for the Lindbergh High School class of 2022 at the Family Arena...

callnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

Is This Poorly Ranked Missouri University Really the Worst?

The website Earn Spend Live has a list "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked", and the Missouri college ranked at #1 on their list. Earn Spend Live developed its list by using data from the Department of Education, Niche, and College Factual. And it seemed a few of the key things they were looking for were: graduation rates, how much graduates would earn, and how much student loan debts students wound up with.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Saint Charles, MO
Education
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Parker's Table Named the Best Cheese Shop in Missouri

A beloved Richmond Heights specialty store is being recognized for its cheese program, thanks to Yelp. The online review site recently named Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) the best cheese shop in Missouri, an honor based on user ratings. As cheesemonger Phil Billingsley notes, the fact that this honor was customer-driven makes it all the more sweet.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
kbsi23.com

“Poisonous Plant” spreading through southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A poisonous plant may be spreading to southeast Missouri. Poison Hemlock is the name of this deadly plant. It is not common to Missouri but is spreading through southern Illinois. Poison Hemlock is an exotic weed plant in the carrot family. The plant looks similar...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Panera plans to move headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Panera Bread Co. is moving its headquarters from Sunset Hills to Fenton. The national bakery-cafe, with more than 2,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, is moving to The 1400 Building on the Maritz campus at 1400 S. Highway Drive along Interstate 44 in Fenton. That is 4 miles from Panera’s current headquarters at 3630 S. Geyer Road in Sunset Hills.
SUNSET HILLS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade School#College#Athletic Scholarships#Highschool#Lindbergh Schools#Lindbergh High School#The Family Arena#Lhs
KICK AM 1530

The State of Missouri now has a “Toasted Ravioli” restaurant

A restaurant has opened in Missouri that has a menu dedicated to different types of Toasted Ravioli from original to dessert ravioli the menu will make your mouth water!. According to an article from stlmag.com, there is a new restaurant that has opened in St. Louis that is all about the toasted ravioli called STL Toasted. STL Toasted is one of the 17 restaurants/kitchens that have opened up in The Food Hall, which is located near the IKEA in St. Louis, and the owners have created a menu dedicated to the delectable St. Louis icon the toasted ravioli. In the article they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Income tax credit awaits governor's decision; Panera to move headquarters

A piece of the bill that would outlaw abortion in Missouri if Roe v. Wade is overturned could also cost the state millions of dollars. The legislation would allow a 70% tax credit on donations to Missouri's crisis pregnancy centers — nonprofit organizations that provide counseling to pregnant women but are criticized by abortion supporters for misleading patients. Already, $7 million in tax credits have been approved for donations made during the first quarter of 2022, and, since the centers are nonprofits, the remaining donations are tax deductible. In other tax news, the proposed nonrefundable income tax credit for Missouri residents faces an uncertain fate as it awaits the signature of Gov. Mike Parson. Residents who paid income taxes for the 2021 filing year would receive $500 for a single filing or $1,000 for a joint filing. It is unclear whether Parson will alter these amounts or even sign the legislation, which was born out of a desire to return some surplus state funds to taxpayers. And, in rural Missouri, school districts are hoping to retain staff with a new tactic – a four-day week. About a quarter of Missouri’s districts have now opted for this shortened schedule in hopes that it will entice new teachers to relocate to rural communities.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KMOV

Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash

Residents ‘ready to go’ as violence continues in downtown St. Louis. The doors and windows of a downtown apartment building were boarded up with plywood Tuesday. The entrance of the CityView Apartments was shattered by gunfire just hours after two girls were shot less than a mile away. Police say the suspects are teenagers. “I don’t want to have to use my gun on somebody’s child,” says tenant Michael Williams.
FOX2Now

St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy