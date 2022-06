Iggy Azalea has never shied away from showing off her body oh her sense of style. Ever since breaking into the game with her track "Fancy," Azalea has always put forth a look and an attitude that has certainly resonated with her fans. It is an attitude and mentality that continues to follow her in her lyrics, and especially on her social media where she is always showing off her fashion that always tends to hug her body.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO