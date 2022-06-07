Demi Lovato Is Going On A Pop-Punk Tour For Holy Fvck

Sydney Sweeney will soon flex her dramatic side in a film that takes her squarely out of the realm of the messy teen roles she’s played into bona fide serious actress. Sweeney, the backbone of hits like Euphoria and White Lotus and soon to be Marvel star of the upcoming Madame Web, is set to star in drama as Reality Winner, the former American intelligence specialist who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Winner, who was 25 years old at the time, was sentenced to five years, three months in federal prison, the longest sentence ever for the unauthorized release of government information to the press, after it was discovered that she’d been sending information to The Intercept.

