Demi Lovato Is Going On A Pop-Punk Tour For Holy Fvck

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemi fans are being treated to two major updates from the singer — and that’s saying a lot for a singer who’s famously in the media for a slew of bizarre antics like saying “aliens” is a “derogatory term for extra-terrestrials,” or for pedaling fake Egyptian antiquities. But for now, it’s...

Cheryl E Preston

Harrison Wagoner death update

Jack Wagomer, Kristina Wagoner, Harrison WagonerSoaps She Knows. Harrison Wagoner the 27-year-old son of actors Jack and Kristina Wagoner was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot early on Monday morning June 6th. In 2016 Harrison was missing for 5 days and his father revealed that he feared for his son's life because he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction. NBC News has confirmed that Wagner was found unresponsive in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard and pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 5 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
5 Women & Shop Owners On The Future Of Sneaker Culture

They’re paving the way for a better sneaker space for her. While the demand for sneakers has grown dramatically over the years, catering to women in the sneaker space has been a slow and steady process. Sure, there’s been more releases exclusive to the female sneaker shopper than ever before, but there’s more that could be done. Though enthusiasts in the game are pushing for inclusivity, sneaker retail businesses play a critical role in filling the gap between customers’ demands and the brands themselves.
Former Day6 Member eaJ On Reinventing Himself

EaJ is in the process of reinventing himself. The 30-year-old singer, born Jae Park, spends most of his time at the recording studio playing around with different sounds to see what sticks. “I use all of them because I don’t feel like any of them are me yet,” he says. “I don’t know what is me and what’s not me.”
Rebel Wilson Comes Out For Pride Month

Rebel Wilson is ready to celebrate Pride Month. Fresh off the release of her high school cheerleader coma comedy Senior Year, the actress is going public with her relationship — and it’s to a woman. Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the Pitch Perfect star posted a picture...
Sydney Sweeney To Star As Famous Whistleblower Reality Winner

Sydney Sweeney will soon flex her dramatic side in a film that takes her squarely out of the realm of the messy teen roles she’s played into bona fide serious actress. Sweeney, the backbone of hits like Euphoria and White Lotus and soon to be Marvel star of the upcoming Madame Web, is set to star in drama as Reality Winner, the former American intelligence specialist who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Winner, who was 25 years old at the time, was sentenced to five years, three months in federal prison, the longest sentence ever for the unauthorized release of government information to the press, after it was discovered that she’d been sending information to The Intercept.
