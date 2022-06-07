ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Mitch Garver: Resting during afternoon game

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Garver will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the...

CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Earns another loss

Bumgarner (2-6) went five innings in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two. After Saturday's loss, Bumgarner has a loss in four straight games, but his ERA actually dropped to 3.50 after the outing because only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. This was third game in a row where Bumgarner did not get any run support from the Diamondbacks' offense. He was mostly inefficient in the game, throwing 91 pitches in five innings, 57 of which were strikes. The veteran lefty's last win was May 10, so he will have to make some adjustments to turn things around before his next start.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield, that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, top predictions: Legendary expert fading We the People

Six of the eight horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field have odds of 10-1 or shorter, leaving two true long shots. They are Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both listed at 20-1. Skippylongstocking has had a very active season with 10 races already as a three-year-old, and his best race was a third-place finish in the Wood Memorial. Golden Glider is coming off a runner-up at the Peter Pan Stakes, but is either long shot worth taking a chance on in Belmont Stakes 2022 bets? The 154th running of the race will take place on Saturday from Belmont Park. We the People, who beat Golden Glider at the Peter Pan, is the 2-1 favorite in the Belmont Stakes 2022. Other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders include Mo Donegal (5-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (7-2). Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
Corey Seager
Mitch Garver
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Point streak up to four games

Kucherov supplied an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5. Kucherov set up Brandon Hagel for an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period. During a four-game point streak, Kucherov's racked up three goals and four assists. The superstar winger is up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists), 58 shots, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 16 playoff contests as he continues to be one of the Lightning's top scoring threats.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hitting in cage

Rendon (wrist) has been able to hit in a batting cage in addition to taking groundballs, Trent Rush of Angels Radio reports. Rendon continues to take steps toward a return, though a definite timeline for his activation remains uncertain. He went on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation May 27 and has already exceeded the minimum required stay. Matt Duffy and Tyler Wade have logged the most time at third base while Rendon has been out.
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
CBS Sports

LeBron James names the Heat as a playoff team he'd have wanted to play for in addition to Warriors

When LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014, it didn't seem as though he ever planned to return. Heat president Pat Riley infamously challenged his two-time championship roster to stay together after losing the 2014 Finals, and Riley told ESPN's Wright Thompson that he "was very angry when LeBron left." While the exact state of their relationship is private, reports have suggested that it wasn't always easy.
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Three hits, homer

Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three runs and three RBI in a 11-6 win against the Mets on Saturday. Ohtani reached base with a double, single and home run in each of his first three at-bats for his first three-hit game since May 9. In the process, the 27-year-old extended his hit streak to a modest eight games, though he's batting a standard .286 during 42 June at-bats. The two-way phenom is now slashing .255/.333/.476 with 13 home runs, 41 runs and 37 RBI in 60 games.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Earns third save

Colome picked up the save, allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win Thursday in San Francisco. After giving up a one-out single, Colome got Joc Pederson to ground into a game-ending double play. With Daniel Bard having pitched in consecutive games, Colome was given the opportunity to collect his third save of the year. The 33-year-old has been excellent of late and has allowed only one (unearned) run in his last 11 innings.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Clinches series Saturday

Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Vasilevskiy permitted just a single goal for the third straight game, and he closed out the series with five goals allowed in four straight wins. The tally he allowed Saturday was a Frank Vatrano goal that Steven Stamkos needed just 21 seconds to answer. Vasilevskiy is 12-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 17 playoff contests, and he'll now turn his attention to the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in Denver.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
