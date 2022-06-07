ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Luis Barrera: Mired in multi-game slump

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Barrera is 0-for-17 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and four strikeouts over his last seven games. The 26-year-old...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Role changing

Varsho will move back to the outfield after the Diamondbacks activated catcher Carson Kelly off the injured list Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Varsho, who opened the season as the starting center fielder, has been filling in at catcher over the last five weeks without Kelly. The injury also created an opportunity to promote outfield prospect Alek Thomas, who has been the primary center fielder since. The challenge now becomes how to fit both Varsho and Thomas in a crowded outfield, that also includes David Peralta, Pavin Smith, Jordan Luplow and Jake McCarthy. It worked out Saturday when Varsho served as the designated hitter, but manager Torey Lovullo said Thomas will continue to see regular at-bats and is not sure how the two would fit when both play the outfield. Since Varsho and Thomas are viewed as key pieces for the future, it would appear one of the other four will lose a spot on the roster or have their plate appearances cut back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Earns another loss

Bumgarner (2-6) went five innings in a loss to the Phillies on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two. After Saturday's loss, Bumgarner has a loss in four straight games, but his ERA actually dropped to 3.50 after the outing because only one of the three runs he allowed was earned. This was third game in a row where Bumgarner did not get any run support from the Diamondbacks' offense. He was mostly inefficient in the game, throwing 91 pitches in five innings, 57 of which were strikes. The veteran lefty's last win was May 10, so he will have to make some adjustments to turn things around before his next start.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Belmont Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, top predictions: Legendary expert fading We the People

Six of the eight horses in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field have odds of 10-1 or shorter, leaving two true long shots. They are Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both listed at 20-1. Skippylongstocking has had a very active season with 10 races already as a three-year-old, and his best race was a third-place finish in the Wood Memorial. Golden Glider is coming off a runner-up at the Peter Pan Stakes, but is either long shot worth taking a chance on in Belmont Stakes 2022 bets? The 154th running of the race will take place on Saturday from Belmont Park. We the People, who beat Golden Glider at the Peter Pan, is the 2-1 favorite in the Belmont Stakes 2022. Other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders include Mo Donegal (5-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (7-2). Before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star QB CJ Carr, grandson of Lloyd Carr, to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who also happens to have a famous last name, will make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday when five-star prospect CJ Carr announces his decision from a group of elite finalists. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is choosing between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CBS Sports

LeBron James names the Heat as a playoff team he'd have wanted to play for in addition to Warriors

When LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014, it didn't seem as though he ever planned to return. Heat president Pat Riley infamously challenged his two-time championship roster to stay together after losing the 2014 Finals, and Riley told ESPN's Wright Thompson that he "was very angry when LeBron left." While the exact state of their relationship is private, reports have suggested that it wasn't always easy.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Warriors: Steve Kerr calls Boston fans 'classy' for obscene chants directed at Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics regained control of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night by pulling away from the Golden State Warriors down the stretch to secure a 116-100 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. While the on-court action produced plenty of talking points, there was a lot going on off the floor as well. The Celtics' crowd, which was particularly hostile toward Draymond Green, became a storyline throughout the night -- to the point that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and multiple players addressed it after the game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hitting in cage

Rendon (wrist) has been able to hit in a batting cage in addition to taking groundballs, Trent Rush of Angels Radio reports. Rendon continues to take steps toward a return, though a definite timeline for his activation remains uncertain. He went on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation May 27 and has already exceeded the minimum required stay. Matt Duffy and Tyler Wade have logged the most time at third base while Rendon has been out.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Slugs fifth homer

Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals. Choi accounted for all of the Rays' offense with his fifth home run of the season. He's in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone yard twice while tallying 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Choi now owns a .278/.367/.484 line across 147 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI

