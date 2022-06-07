Twins' Cole Sands: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO