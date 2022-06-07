ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins' Cole Sands: Picking up spot start Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Twins will call up Sands from Triple-A St. Paul to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees in Minnesota, Do-Hyoung...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Point streak up to four games

Kucherov supplied an assist and fired three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5. Kucherov set up Brandon Hagel for an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period. During a four-game point streak, Kucherov's racked up three goals and four assists. The superstar winger is up to 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists), 58 shots, 15 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 16 playoff contests as he continues to be one of the Lightning's top scoring threats.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Placed on injured list

Wong was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right calf strain. Wong has not played since leaving Tuesday's game with a sore calf, and the Brewers ultimately decided to place him on the injured list to free up a roster spot. The move was backdated to Wednesday, so he will be eligible to be activated June 18.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
Reds' Tyler Mahle: Punches out 10

Mahle allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Mahle struck out double-digit batters in a game for the first time this season, which he backed with 16 swinging strikes across 105 total pitches. He turned in his third consecutive quality start and has allowed only four earned runs across his last 18.2 frames in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Mahle still has a 5.07 ERA and 74:30 K:BB over 65.2 innings on the campaign.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rangers' Josh Sborz: Returns to minors

The Rangers optioned Sborz to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday. Sborz was with the big club for just one day after Texas designated him as its 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with Cleveland. He appeared in the Rangers' 6-3 loss in Game 1 of the twin bill, working around one hit and one walk to turn in a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Hitting in cage

Rendon (wrist) has been able to hit in a batting cage in addition to taking groundballs, Trent Rush of Angels Radio reports. Rendon continues to take steps toward a return, though a definite timeline for his activation remains uncertain. He went on the 10-day IL with right wrist inflammation May 27 and has already exceeded the minimum required stay. Matt Duffy and Tyler Wade have logged the most time at third base while Rendon has been out.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alex Colome: Earns third save

Colome picked up the save, allowing a hit in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win Thursday in San Francisco. After giving up a one-out single, Colome got Joc Pederson to ground into a game-ending double play. With Daniel Bard having pitched in consecutive games, Colome was given the opportunity to collect his third save of the year. The 33-year-old has been excellent of late and has allowed only one (unearned) run in his last 11 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Nabs two thefts

Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Slugs another homer

Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against Atlanta. Suwinski provided Pittsburgh's lone run of the game when he took Max Fried yard in the fourth inning. He now has eight home runs on the season, six of which have come in his last 17 starts. In that span, he's also hit .288 while driving in 11 and scoring 11 runs. Despite Pittsburgh recently promoting a number of outfield prospects, Suwinski has locked in playing time with his performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Impressive return to majors

Mathias went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-6 loss to the Nationals. Getting the start at second base and hitting ninth, Mathias helped spark a rally from an 8-1 deficit in the seventh inning when he took Patrick Corbin deep, but the Brewers ran out of time to tie things up. The 27-year-old has been extremely productive for Triple-A Nashville this season, slashing .325/.426/.526 through 34 games, but Saturday's homer and steal were his first for Milwaukee in three games as he's bounced on and off the roster. With Kolten Wong (calf) on the shelf, however, Mathias might get a chance to carve out a regular role in the majors in the short term.
MILWAUKEE, WI

