ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Bills make another move to remain at forefront of player safety

By Nick Fierro
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDta4_0g3HoOPq00

Buffalo Bills add sports performance data analyst to stay ahead of injury curve.

Part of how the Buffalo Bills have grown their front-office staff since the arrival of general manager Brandon Beane following the 2017 draft is the addition of analytics personnel.

In the Bills' case, analytics are a part of everything they do with their football operation, not just play calls and player evaluation.

Particularly intriguing is how they study tracking data to come up with individualized plans for each player in order to minimize soft tissue injuries, dehydration or any other variable in which they feel they have some control.

And one of the moves to reshape their football operations staff they announced Tuesday served to underscore this. Drew DiSanto has been hired as sports performance data analyst.

"We put a lot into our player health and wellness and keeping guys on the field, tracking everything they do — weight room, on the field, the grass, all that stuff," general manager Brandon Beane said. "... You can't do much about what I call the car-crash injuries — you know, a broken arm, broken leg, whatever it is — but trying to eliminate, you know, unnecessary soft tissue [injuries] from wear and tear, too much high-speed ,running all that volume. So it's just adding another layer to what we have to help us track that more.

"And it ultimately helps us build our practice schedule each week. ... It's individualized so that we can look at each player's practice load, not necessarily the receivers the running backs. It's, you know, Stefon Diggs' practice load versus Gabe Davis' practice load and beyond."

The Bills were the least-injured team in the NFL in 2021, featuring just 95 games missed by all eligble players. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles tied for a distant second, with 137 each.

Beane believes how the team operates had at least something to do with that.

What's more, it should be noted that four of the five least-injured teams made the playoffs and four of the five most-injured teams failed to qualify.

The Bills' most notable move on this day, however, was the promotion of Brian Gaine to assistant general manager.

Gaine originally joined the Bills as vice president of player personnel in 2017. He left the following year to become general manager of the Houston Texans but was fired after just one season before being re-hired by the Bills as as a senior personnel adviser.

"A lot of times you end up with someone who came up one side, on the pro level or the college," Beane said. "The thing that I loved about adding Brian back when we got here, we're adding a guy that's not just strong on one side, he's strong on both. And then he has sat in this seat and he knows some of the challenges that you face. Ultimately, you think you're ready, but until you sit in the seat, things fly at you that you never thought you would deal with. And so I think that helped Brian's case here as well that he has sat in the seat.

"I think what happened in Houston with him was more of a power struggle than his abilities. And that's why we we quickly brought him back, got him into the program. Ultimately, it wasn't really decided until recently, after we completed the interview process, that Brian is the best candidate for us, for that role."

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly .

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro . Email to Nicky300@aol.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Chiefs#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
620
Followers
522
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy