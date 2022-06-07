ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Helicopter Crashes in Flames in Darke County (OH); Wife Dead, Husband Injured

firefighternation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders and neighbors rescued one person from a helicopter that crashed in flames Tuesday in Darke County, east of Greenville. The crash was reported at 9:40 a.m. when 911 callers reported heavy, black smoke...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
DELAWARE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darke County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Crime & Safety
Lima News

Two confirmed victims in Bluffton home explosion

BLUFFTON — The investigation is continuing concerning a Wednesday evening house explosion near Bluffton that has claimed two lives, according to the Bluffton Fire Department. Bluffton Fire Chief Jon Kinn confirmed Thursday that a man and a woman were both found deceased inside the wreckage of the house at...
BLUFFTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

2 shot in Hamilton, incident report says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are injured after a shooting happened in Hamilton Thursday night. According to an incident report, Monquez Ross, 28, and Shawnese Rippey, 28, were shot at Walnut and South Second streets around 10:20 p.m. One victim was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital. It is...
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Whittaker
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a train in Middletown on Monday. Officials said police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a man near the railroad tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Greenville Fire#Miami Valley Hospital
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to fire at car dealership in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were called to a fire at a car dealership in Harrison Township Tuesday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire at We Buy Any Car in the 2600 block of Needmore Road around 3:50 a.m. When they arrived on scene crews saw flames...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing kayaker found in Pickaway Co. following search

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A missing kayaker was found in Pickaway County following a lengthy search of the Scioto River. Multiple fire departments, ODNR, and other rescue personnel responded to the Scioto River near the area of Island Road. Drones and boats were utilized, authorities say in the search.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...

Comments / 0

Community Policy