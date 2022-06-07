Helicopter Crashes in Flames in Darke County (OH); Wife Dead, Husband Injured
firefighternation.com
5 days ago
First responders and neighbors rescued one person from a helicopter that crashed in flames Tuesday in Darke County, east of Greenville. The crash was reported at 9:40 a.m. when 911 callers reported heavy, black smoke...
DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of shots heard in the 1500 block of Fotip Lane around 6:25 p.m., minutes later they were alerted of a man shot there, according to Montgomery County Dispatch.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man was injured overnight Sunday after an unknown suspect fired several shots towards a group of people in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that a 28-year-old man was standing in a parking lot at the intersection of E. 5th Avenue and Summit St. at 3:09 a.m. when […]
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
BLUFFTON — The investigation is continuing concerning a Wednesday evening house explosion near Bluffton that has claimed two lives, according to the Bluffton Fire Department. Bluffton Fire Chief Jon Kinn confirmed Thursday that a man and a woman were both found deceased inside the wreckage of the house at...
Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are injured after a shooting happened in Hamilton Thursday night. According to an incident report, Monquez Ross, 28, and Shawnese Rippey, 28, were shot at Walnut and South Second streets around 10:20 p.m. One victim was taken to Fort Hamilton Hospital. It is...
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man has died after being hit by a train in Middletown on Monday. Officials said police were dispatched to the area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and arriving officers found a man near the railroad tracks. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:05 p.m.:. A Darke County couple has been identified as the people killed and critically injured in a fiery Darke County helicopter crash Tuesday morning, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. Krista Zimmer, 35, was identified as the victim pronounced dead at the...
DAYTON — UPDATE @4:22 p.m. (June 9):. Police are investigating what led to a child being shot in Dayton Wednesday evening. Police received reports of a shooting in the 700 block of Goodlow Ave just after 7:15 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. In a 911 call...
GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
DARKE COUNTY — A man walked away with only minor injuries after a suspected tornado caused his car to flip multiple times in Darke County Wednesday evening. Ronald Kelly is visiting the area from out of town and was driving on State Route 49 in Pitsburgh when he crossed the storm’s path.
The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters were called to a fire at a car dealership in Harrison Township Tuesday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire at We Buy Any Car in the 2600 block of Needmore Road around 3:50 a.m. When they arrived on scene crews saw flames...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A missing kayaker was found in Pickaway County following a lengthy search of the Scioto River. Multiple fire departments, ODNR, and other rescue personnel responded to the Scioto River near the area of Island Road. Drones and boats were utilized, authorities say in the search.
UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
Comments / 0