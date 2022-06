As Syracuse Orange fans head into summer we wanted to remind you that once again Boeheim’s Army will begin their journey towards a 2nd straight TBT title in Syracuse. The defending champs will host the Syracuse Regional of the 2022 TBT at SRC Arena from July 22-25 and you can get tickets for all sessions now. We’ll also be partnering with TBT again this summer to run a bracket challenge so keep tuned for more details.

