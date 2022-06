HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the disappearance of a woman who authorities believe may be already dead. Houston police has charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case of Felicia Johnson, 24, who has been missing since April, last being seen at the Intercontinental Houston – Medical Center Hotel near the Texas Medical Center.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO