ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MUST SEE: ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ performs live on Houston Happens

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WyP1_0g3Hkqpg00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Meet the local musician who is bringing his own unique spin to a classical four-string instrument. ‘DEMOLA the Violinist’ joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and performs LIVE in studio.

Based in Houston, Texas Demola travels the world sharing his musical talent and has acquired a significant following of over 1.5M followers across social media who turn to his music for inspiration and entertainment. To learn more about this award winning violinist visit: www.demolatheviolinist.com .

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Local author releases sizzling summer book

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston-based author Naomi Barker joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Her highly anticipated summer beach read, Lola Delphine is out! She gives the inside scoop! For more, please visit: loladelphinebook.wordpress.com ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens – NFL star’s mom and domestic violence survivor is LIVE in studio, community blood drive, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is ending the week on a high note with people making a difference in our community. She’s joined by NFL star and former Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee. Greenlee is a domestic violence survivor who started S.M.O.O.O.T.H. to empower and support women and families […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

NFL star’s mom empowers fellow domestic violence survivors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is ending the week on a high note with people making a difference in our community. She’s joined by NFL star and former Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee. Greenlee is a domestic violence survivor who started the non-profit S.M.O.O.O.T.H. to empower and support women […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Houston, TX
Sports
KIAH

Summer Home Trends

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Kathryn Emery talks to Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, about Summer Home Trends, visit www.bethebesthome.com for more information. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Memorial Day Essentials

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products to add on to your list for this Memorial Day Celebration. EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

HISD students featured in Houston’s First Art Bike Festival

HOUSTON (KIAH) – First cars, now bikes! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is joined by Houston ISD students as they get ready for Houston’s First Art Bike Festival! Join Houston Parks Board and Orange Show Center for Visionary Art for Houston’s first Art Bike Festival on May 21. Building on the success of the iconic […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH

10 Ways millennial moms would clone themselves, study

HOUSTON (CW39) According to a new survey, 88% of Millennial moms say they’re so busy that they’d “jump” at the opportunity to clone themselves.  And the average person estimates that they’d need FOUR clones to handle all the tasks they’d LIKE to get done.  These are the Top 10 jobs moms would want their clones […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
568
Followers
372
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy