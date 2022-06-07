Ohio State Offers Son of Former NFL Player Who Died in 2009

He has yet to play a single down in high school but has offers from five different schools.

Chris Henry Jr. hasn’t played a single snap of high school football but announced Monday he received an offer from Ohio State , the fifth school to extend him offer. He’s the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who died in 2009.

Henry is a wide receiver from the class of 2026 and will attend West Clermont High School in Cincinnati this fall. He’s also received offers from West Virginia, Marshall, UConn and Grambling State. He isn’t rated yet but is registered at 6’3” and weighs 170 pounds, per 247Sports .

His father played for West Virginia before he was drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft and spent five seasons there before his death. While in a truck with his fiancé Loleini Tonga in December 2009, he fell out of the vehicle while the two were involved in a domestic dispute and died from blunt force trauma to the head.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now .