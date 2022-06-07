ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Report: Bears Committed Violation of NFL’s Offseason Rules

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dt4R7_0g3HkLuV00

Chicago was docked a practice as a result of the mistake.

The Bears canceled an organized practice on Tuesday after reportedly violating the rules of the collective bargaining agreement by having live contact during their May practices, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune .

NFLPA representatives were reportedly present at Halas Hall, the host of the team’s offseason training program, last month for a practice and witnessed on-field contact, per ESPN’s Courtney Cronin . The NFLPA issued a warning but continued to monitor Chicago’s practices by requesting video and saw more contact in team OTAs after the warning.

According to the NFL’s CBA, which was agreed upon by the players’ association and franchise owners, live contact is prohibited during offseason workouts. As a result, the Bears were docked Tuesday’s OTA practice for violating league rules.

The team had sent an email to reporters with a change to this week’s OTAs schedule on Monday night, moving media access from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to Wiederer. At the time, the Bears provided no explanation for the schedule adjustment.

The misstep marks a first for Chicago’s new regime, led by coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles, both of whom were hired this offseason. The Bears should be able to get back on the field later this week to finish out OTA practices before hosting their three-day mandatory minicamp next week.

More NFL Coverage:

Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report
Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Fantasy Outlook
Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Projections: Consistent Production
Bear Digest: Bears No Ideal Fit for Potential Free Agent Lineman

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#Espn#American Football#Offseason Rules#The Chicago Tribune#Nflpa#Cba
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Marquez Valdes-Scantling on QB change: 'Not much difference, one's just older than the other'

When wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March , he moved from one MVP quarterback to another. As he gets acclimated to his new surroundings and develops chemistry with his new signal-caller in Patrick Mahomes, "MVS" is also reflecting on the similarities between Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tutors seventh-round pick in red zone drills

Aaron Rodgers is not staying around for the voluntary portions of the Green Bay Packers’ OTA’s. He was, though, in town for mandatory minicamp. It was the first time the Packers’ new wide receivers had the chance to work directly with Rodgers. In footage from the practice on Wednesday, Rodgers can be seen taking special interest in seventh round pick Samori Toure:
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy