Priscilla Crain Dyson

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson announced that he will not run for sheriff in the 2023 election. “I have worked my entire life preparing myself to follow in my father’s footsteps. Now that the time has come, I must do what is best for my family. As the son of a former sheriff (24 years), I know firsthand the hardships that the job places on family. The citizens of Ponchatoula have been very supportive of my department and me, and I am very blessed to serve them. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and supporters. I am very humbled by the outpouring of encouragement and support. May God continue to bless all of you.”

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO