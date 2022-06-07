Priscilla Crain Dyson

On Sunday June 5th, 2022, at the age of 61, Robert went to his heavenly home. His lifetime here with us was always and forever will be filled with the laughter and love that he gave to those he knew. He was a jokester, to know him was to love him, to laugh, and never live life in a dull moment. Robert worked for 40 years as a fire sprinkler installer. He was an avid Alabama football fan, loved taking rides in his boat, fishing, hunting, and listening to his favorite Swamp Pop music. Robert was a very stern man, but a teddy bear at heart, who would help anyone in need. He recently discovered a motto that he lived by, " Life's a journey it takes you to unexpected places, but love brings you home."
