New Orleans, LA

Priscilla Crain Dyson

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Priscilla Crain Dyson was born in New Orleans, on September 16, 1950. She departed this life on June 3, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was a faithful church member of Antioch Church of Christ Holiness, where she was a Sunday school teacher and the church recording secretary for many years. Priscilla...

Brandé Adams Cassagne

Brandé Adams Cassagne passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Covington, LA. She was born on September 13, 1974, in New Orleans, LA to Charlene Jones Adams and the late Leon Joseph Adams, II. Brandé was the beloved wife of Jordan Spencer Cassagne for 20 years. She was...
COVINGTON, LA
Jay "J.B." Kennedy

Jay “J.B.” Kennedy, age 81, born at home and a lifelong resident of Stateline died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. He was an active member of Stateline Baptist Church and a retired heavy equipment operator working out of Local Union #406 in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Russell "Moe" Morales

Russell "Moe" Morales of Holden, Louisiana, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944, in Napoleonville, Louisiana, the son of the late Clifton Phillip Morales and Emily LeBlanc Morales. Some knew him as Russell, most knew him as Moe, while his children and grandchildren affectionately called him Pop and Pop Pop. Moe loved Jesus and reading the Bible. He worked hard all his life and was one of the kindest people you could meet. Moe loved his family, especially his grandkids and he will be missed dearly.
HOLDEN, LA
Micheal Anthony Wallace

Micheal Anthony Wallace was born on May 10, 1975, in Chicago, IL to the late Melvin Wallace and Jacqueline Wallace. He departed this life on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Covington, LA. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; his mother, Jacqueline Wallace of Chicago, IL; his son, Trevon Zekel...
CHICAGO, IL
Jackie Leon Mixon

Jackie Leon Mixon of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at Hammond Nursing Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born on February 23, 1951, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of the late Joseph Deleio Mixon and Annie Elizabeth Baham Mixon. Jackie is survived by his...
HAMMOND, LA
Jake Ellis Magee

And a resident of the Sheridan Community passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home Friday evening June 10, 2022. He was a corrections officer for over 32 years, serving at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Washington Correctional Institute and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jake was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, being stationed at a radar base in New Mexico and later in Alabama. He was a longtime member of Pine First Baptist Church. Jake enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite old Western movies and TV shows. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his family.
SHERIDAN, LA
Raymond Joseph Garlepied

Raymond Joseph Garlepied passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Folsom, LA at the age of 91. Raymond is survived by his wife, Denise Montaivi Garlepied and his son, Adam Blakesley. There will be no services.
FOLSOM, LA
Robert Earl Baker

On Sunday June 5th, 2022, at the age of 61, Robert went to his heavenly home. His lifetime here with us was always and forever will be filled with the laughter and love that he gave to those he knew. He was a jokester, to know him was to love him, to laugh, and never live life in a dull moment. Robert worked for 40 years as a fire sprinkler installer. He was an avid Alabama football fan, loved taking rides in his boat, fishing, hunting, and listening to his favorite Swamp Pop music. Robert was a very stern man, but a teddy bear at heart, who would help anyone in need. He recently discovered a motto that he lived by, " Life's a journey it takes you to unexpected places, but love brings you home."
PONCHATOULA, LA
Eunice Lee Moore Boucher

Eunice, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was a native of North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Corbin, Louisiana. While attending Walker High School in 1959, Eunice won the State Championship Title for Basketball . She went on to work as a paralegal and later retired from the state in Property Control. Eunice loved listening to Elvis and watching LSU Tigers sports and was a big fan of Shaquille O’Neal. Eunice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOT RUNNING: Layrisson will not be a candidate for sheriff in 2023

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson announced that he will not run for sheriff in the 2023 election. “I have worked my entire life preparing myself to follow in my father’s footsteps. Now that the time has come, I must do what is best for my family. As the son of a former sheriff (24 years), I know firsthand the hardships that the job places on family. The citizens of Ponchatoula have been very supportive of my department and me, and I am very blessed to serve them. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and supporters. I am very humbled by the outpouring of encouragement and support. May God continue to bless all of you.”
PONCHATOULA, LA
Denham man charged with vehicular homicide in death of local 9-1-1 operator

GREENSBURG---A Denham man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3rd offense DWI in a crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in April. Officials from Louisiana State Police Troop L say Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, June 11, an a variety of charges related to the April 16 crash that claimed the life of Grace Chandler of Amite.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
SLU's Jackson set to compete at National Championships Saturday

HAMMOND, La. – With the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the horizon, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson will take center stage in the women’s discus Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, out of Zachary, Louisiana, punched her...
EUGENE, OR
Obituaries
SLU's Jackson finishes 22nd in national championship event

EUGENE, Oregon – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson placed 22nd in the women’s discus Saturday during the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, the Southland Conference Outdoor discus champion, had a top mark of...
EUGENE, OR
Washington Parish resident charged with possession of illegal drugs

Kelvin Jewel Thomas, 22, a resident of Highway 424, was arrested June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. While on criminal patrol, the deputy noticed Thomas kneeling beside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pine business. As the deputy approached, Thomas appeared to be very nervous and kept placing his hands inside his pockets.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
HPD investigates aggravated assault case at downtown business

The Hammond Police department is currently investigating a case of aggravated assault that occurred on May 21, 2022, outside a local business in downtown Hammond. HPD detectives are looking for a person of interest. Anyone knowing the identity of this subject is asked to contact Detective Thad Gautier with the...
HAMMOND, LA
Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

Devin Lee Knight, 29, was arrested on June 7 by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on Highway 436. While on criminal patrol, the deputy observed a traffic offense in a vehicle being driven by Knight. After stopping Knight on K. C. McKenzie Road, the deputy discovered two other males in the truck, one of whom was a juvenile. The deputy also discovered open cans of beer and narcotics, including methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

