Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A standoff ensued Monday night in southwest suburban New Lenox. Police were called to a business on Schoolhouse Road north of Laraway Road for a man who threatened to harm himself. A concerned family member contacted authorities, and EMS was sent to the business to assess the man, the Will County Sheriff's office said. The man presented a shotgun to both family members and EMS – and threatened to harm them as well as himself, the Will County Sheriff's office said. Sheriff's police were called in and evacuated the area. A handful of businesses were locked down, including a martial arts school. Police eventually got three children and an instructor out safely. As of 10 p.m., officers were still talking with the barricaded man. If you or someone you know is concerned about suicide, you can contact the 24/7, confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or go here to online chat. More helpful resources can be found here.

NEW LENOX, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO