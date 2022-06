Court records shed new light on what preceded a stabbing in Phelps County that left an elderly man with serious injuries. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says Krista Hardy, 30, of Rolla, was arrested in her hometown for a reported stabbing Tuesday. Deputies were called to a home in the 11000 block of South Highway 68 in St. James and found a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He identified Hardy as the stabber and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO