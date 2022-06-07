"The Beast Comes at Midnight" Feature Film

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Mazzaro's Italian Market is your one-stop-shop for gourmet goodies and imported groceries. It's much more than a market—established in1993, Mazzaro's started as a coffee roasting company. Due to the success of that, they decided to expand the business and add a deli, bakery, meat counter, coffee bar, wine and cheese room and fresh produce—totaling 13,000 square feet of retail space. Marrazo's is also know for having one of the largest selections of fresh and dry pasta in the Tampa Bay area.

