Missing boy found safe in Montana after being outdoors on his own for two days

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Corrections and clarifications: This story has been updated after authorities say they initially reported an incorrect age for the boy.

A missing 3-year-old boy has returned home safely in Montana after spending two days outdoors on his own, officials said.

On Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned neighbor about a missing child in the Bull Lake area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office .

The child was identified as 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who has red hair and blue eyes who had been missing for two hours before the call. Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told USA TODAY the sheriff's office originally reported an incorrect age for Webb.

Webb was last seen outside his home playing with the family dog and it was unknown what clothing he had on.

Ground search teams, ATV's, dog teams and several drones were deployed in an attempt to find Webb, according to the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZGU8_0g3HgKbG00
Ryker Webb, 3, returned home safely in Montana after spending two days outdoors on his own, officials said. Photo provided by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

By Saturday, poor weather conditions affected the search and an alert was sent out to all neighbors in the area where Webb was last seen. A missing persons report was also issued nationwide.

'Don't overlook us': Slow Amber Alert rollout reflects missing, murdered Indigenous crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUgVs_0g3HgKbG00
Ground search teams, ATV's, dog teams and several drones were deployed in an attempt to find Ryker Webb, a child who was missing in Montana and returned home safely after spending two days outdoors on his own. Photo provided by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

On Sunday, while officials say 53 personnel were actively searching for the child, they learned the boy had been found in "good spirits." He was "apparently healthy, although hungry, thirsty, and cold," according to the sheriff's office.

He was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center for evaluation.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Missing boy found safe in Montana after being outdoors on his own for two days

Comments / 43

American Blues
4d ago

That look of shock on his face is the look of someone much older. He must have known that he was in very big trouble out there alone (plus really hungry) and aged a couple of years. So glad he made it back and a cougar or the coyotes didn't get him.

Reply(3)
14
Guest
4d ago

who in their right mind would ever ever leave a 3 year old playing outside, unsupervised? This is the result and they are VERY LUCKY that they got him back in one piece

Reply(2)
14
R.R.G.
4d ago

The residents of "Montana" need to be careful, Derek James Nygaard, a sexual predator is roaming freely on probation.

Reply(2)
6
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
Daily Mail

House of Horrors children rescued from their abusive parents' California home were 'pressured by new guardian' into living in miserable conditions once again in run-down apartment in crime-ridden area

Several of the 13 Turpin siblings freed from their abusive parents' Southern California home have once again found themselves living in miserable conditions after they were pressured to move to a run-down apartment in a crime-ridden area by their county guardian, court documents showed. Court documents are slowly being released...
PERRIS, CA
The Independent

Police capture mother who allegedly posed as social worker to kidnap five-year-old son

A mother has been arrested in Oklahoma after she allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap her five-year-old son from his daycare in Kansas.Danielle Banzet was taken into custody by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and her son Brixton Sisk was found safe on Thursday night, following a frantic hours-long search for the missing boy.An Amber Alert had been issued to track down the five-year-old after police said that a woman had come to his daycare in Rose Hill, Kansas, posing as a social worker and abducted him.Investigators later learned that the kidnapper was Brixton’s mother.The woman, who lost custody of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
