CAN: Ontario police warn of a rise in 'reprogramming' car thefts

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip
Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
2 people fell into a chocolate tank in the Mars M&M factory prompting an emergency rescue response
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident, a spokesperson told Insider on Friday.
Sheriff Warns Against Picking Up Folded Money That Could 'Kill Anyone'
The sheriff urged parents not to let their children "pick up any folded money they may find in or around businesses, playgrounds etc."
1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being forgotten by daycare staff member inside a hot car for several hours has died in hospital; the daycare voluntarily surrenders license
The local community, parents of children and the public were completely devastated last month when several local news stations reported about the incident when a daycare worker forgot 1-year-old boy inside a hot car for several hours. The boy was later found in critical condition and despite doctors’ efforts, the infant died. Few days later, the daycare voluntarily surrenders license.
