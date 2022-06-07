ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CAN: Ontario police warn of a rise in 'reprogramming' car thefts

The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1An82v_0g3HgEIu00

Investigators in Ontario say anything to reduce the risk of car theft can help, from a steering wheel lock to keeping your fob in a secure pouch.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police find two bodies while searching for missing people who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before boat capsized on Dartmoor reservoir during fishing trip

Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being forgotten by daycare staff member inside a hot car for several hours has died in hospital; the daycare voluntarily surrenders license

The local community, parents of children and the public were completely devastated last month when several local news stations reported about the incident when a daycare worker forgot 1-year-old boy inside a hot car for several hours. The boy was later found in critical condition and despite doctors’ efforts, the infant died. Few days later, the daycare voluntarily surrenders license.
EDUCATION
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
791
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy