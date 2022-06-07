Hollywood Minute: Kenny Loggins honored at NAMM

Related
TODAY.com
Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform
Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
Wynonna Judd Goes Glam in Surprise Appearance at CMA Festival
Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd surprised the crowd with an appearance at the CMA Festival in an all-black ensemble. Fans were delighted to see the megastar sing, looking as vibrant and joyful as ever, especially with the recent passing of her mother, Naomi Judd. Known for her rebellious style, Wynonna Judd finds a way each time to recreate the color black. In past red carpet appearances, she’s worn corsets and all-lace outfits, with a very Edwardian essence to them, showing how dynamic she can be with the dark shade. For her CMA Festival performance, Judd went with a...
'Jurassic World: Dominion' star DeWanda Wise says the cast gave each other DIY haircuts while filming during the pandemic
Wise, and costars Laura Dern, and Bryce Dallas Howard, formed a strong bond while living in a UK hotel on location, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Carrie Underwood closes out her CMA Fest set with fan favorite 'Before He Cheats'
Carrie Underwood blew fans away during Day 3 of CMA Fest on Saturday. The singer closed her show with fan-favorite "Before He Cheats."
