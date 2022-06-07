Hollywood Minute: Kenny Loggins honored at NAMM

Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd surprised the crowd with an appearance at the CMA Festival in an all-black ensemble. Fans were delighted to see the megastar sing, looking as vibrant and joyful as ever, especially with the recent passing of her mother, Naomi Judd. Known for her rebellious style, Wynonna Judd finds a way each time to recreate the color black. In past red carpet appearances, she’s worn corsets and all-lace outfits, with a very Edwardian essence to them, showing how dynamic she can be with the dark shade. For her CMA Festival performance, Judd went with a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO