ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chaney Jones Who? Kanye West Enjoys Movie Date With Mystery Woman As Eagle-Eyed Fans Speculate It's Sultry Influencer

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago

Kanye West was spotted on a movie date with a mystery woman and fans think they've figured out her identity: influencer Monica Corgan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Taylor Swift used ‘secret agent-y’ tactics to keep ‘All Too Well’ film a surprise

Taylor Swift knows “All Too Well” how to keep her projects top secret.  “I’m really secret agent-y about people not finding out about what we’re making while we’re making it,” the singer, 32, told fans during the Tribeca Film Festival screening of “All Too Well: The Short Film” on Saturday. “So everything was codewords, and writing things in codes that only certain people knew … I’m so weird with stuff like that.” Swift wrote, directed and filmed the short movie, featuring actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, in New York City last year. Throughout her wide-ranging conversation with filmmaker Mike Mills over...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
465
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy