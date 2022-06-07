Chaney Jones Who? Kanye West Enjoys Movie Date With Mystery Woman As Eagle-Eyed Fans Speculate It's Sultry Influencer

Taylor Swift knows “All Too Well” how to keep her projects top secret.
“I’m really secret agent-y about people not finding out about what we’re making while we’re making it,” the singer, 32, told fans during the Tribeca Film Festival screening of “All Too Well: The Short Film” on Saturday.
“So everything was codewords, and writing things in codes that only certain people knew … I’m so weird with stuff like that.”
Swift wrote, directed and filmed the short movie, featuring actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, in New York City last year.
Throughout her wide-ranging conversation with filmmaker Mike Mills over...
Comments / 0