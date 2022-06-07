ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch the LIV Golf Debut Event in London

By Morning Read Staff
 5 days ago

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson headline the LIV Golf opener. Here's how to watch online and on TV.

LIV Golf kicks off Thursday, June 9, at Centurion Club outside of London. Phil Mickelson will make his highly anticipated return to golf , and is slated to compete. He’ll be joined by other PGA Tour and European Tour notables, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen. The debut event is expected to be broadcast on a variety of online and streaming outlets. Arlo White, a leading voice of the Premier League in the United States, will serve as lead play-by-play caller . Former Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz and Asian Tour player Dom Boulet will join White in the booth.

How to Watch LIV Golf

The event will kick off with a shotgun start at 2 p.m. local (9 a.m. ET), with free live streams available on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook. LIV Golf also plans to augment their coverage with 60 on-course microphones – some of which will be worn by players and caddies – and 50 cameras.

How to Watch LIV Golf on TV

As of today, the LIV Golf debut event in London will not be available to view on TV. But a press release states that the event will air “on a global roster of leading premium and free-to-air broadcasters providing coverage in 138 territories around the world.” It remains unclear if any of those broadcasters will be on television, but the website adds that more details are coming soon.

Phil Mickelson returns to golf this week at the debut LIV Golf event outside London.

Who is Playing in the LIV Golf Debut Event?

Here’s the full field for this weeks’ LIV Golf event:

(48 players)

Oliver Bekker, South Africa
Richard Bland, England
Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Thailand
Laurie Canter, England
Ratchanon Chantananuwat (amateur), Thailand
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
Oliver Fisher, England
Sergio Garcia, Spain
Talor Gooch, USA
Branden Grace, South Africa
Justin Harding, South Africa
Sam Horsfield, England
Dustin Johnson, USA
Matt Jones, Australia
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand
Martin Kaymer, Germany
Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand
Sihwan Kim, USA
Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan
Chase Koepka, USA
Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
Viraj Madappa, India
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
Phil Mickelson, USA
Jediah Morgan, Australia
Kevin Na, USA
Shaun Norris, South Africa
Andy Ogletree, USA
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
Wade Ormsby, Australia
Adrian Otaegui, Spain
Turk Pettit, USA
James Piot (amateur), USA
Ian Poulter, England
David Puig (amateur), Spain
JC Ritchie, South Africa
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
Travis Smyth, Australia
Ian Snyman, South Africa
Hudson Swafford, USA
Hideto Tanihara, Japan
Peter Uihlein, USA
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
Lee Westwood, England
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
Blake Windred, Australia
Kevin Yuan, Australia

