ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drummond, MT

New park makes Drummond a destination

By Megan Mannering
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omIXM_0g3HflGy00

DRUMMOND - Less than a mile south of Drummond’s Front Street, a new park is picking up foot traffic.

“If somebody's looking for a peaceful place without a bunch of traffic and they want to walk along the river, this is a place to come,” said John Hunter.

Representing the Drummond Kiwanis Club , Hunter and fellow Kiwanis member Chuck Johnson showed off 32 acres of land now owned by the group.

The site offers walking trails, access to the Clark Fork River, and a blue heron rookery.

“We’re going to leave it rustic and natural,” said Johnson. “We don’t want to do improvements that will take away from its natural state.”

The Kiwanis Club is known for its rodeo, reading programs, and scholarships, but acquiring and developing the land into a community park is a new feat.

“When people tell us they really enjoyed walking the park, it makes me swell up with pride, you know, that we're undertaking this project,” said Johnson.

Projects of this scope don’t just fall into place.

Members of the Kiwanis Club began dreaming of this park over a decade ago.

“We just think it's a thing we can do for our community to make it a better community and provide those opportunities for families to come and enjoy themselves,” Johnson told MTN News.

It was Johnson who led the charge on the application for the $85,000 grant from the Natural Resource Damage Program.

Hunter spearheaded the permits and the site planning and a hundred other steps were completed by others in the club.

Surveying a well-groomed trail, the two said it’s a work in progress.

“We’re getting restrooms installed and the garbage cans are ordered and now we’re looking for sponsors or donations to help us pay for picnic tables and benches along the river,” said Hunter.

From the application to the hearings, the planning to the labor, Kiwanis members say the effort was well worth it.

“It’s a joyful work,” said Hunter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drummond, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Outdoor Life

Montana Land Purchase Could Unlock 100,000 Public Acres in the Big Snowy Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is considering a major land acquisition in the southern foothills of the Big Snowy Mountains. The purchase—which still has some hurdles to clear—has the potential to unlock 100,000 acres of public land in the Big Snowies. As an added bonus, the purchase would help fund the expansion of a children’s hospital in Helena, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummond Less#The Drummond Kiwanis Club#The Kiwanis Club#Mtn News
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update June 10

A vast difference in temperatures across Montana today. Clouds and rain kept it cool in the 60s in Missoula and Kalispell while sunshine warmed temperatures into the lower 90s around Jordan in the northeast. Radar shows rain across west central Montana around Missoula. Winds are generally sustained 5 to 15...
MISSOULA, MT
Popular Science

Inside a Montana town’s fight against copper mine dust

Steve McGrath grew up in Butte, Montana, and has long been one of the voices in his neighborhood asking whether the dust that settles on his roof and car includes a dangerous mix of toxic metals. He says that so far he hasn’t gotten a satisfactory answer. Katheryn Houghton / KHNResidents of a Butte neighborhood are concerned about what’s wafting from a nearby open-pit mine that can coat their homes and vehicles.
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBCMontana

Home total loss in Polson fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Polson home is a total loss after a fire. The Polson Fire Department says it was dispatched as automatic aid along with with Polson Rural Fire on Wednesday, at 2:30 a.m. The home was fully envolved when firefighters arrived.
POLSON, MT
KPAX

New hotel coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - A new downtown Missoula hotel will open late this summer. The Wren — operated by Columbia Hospitality — will be located in a 1960’s era building that has been renovated and revitalized into a locally inspired boutique hotel.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Girl struck by truck when it swerved to avoid a collision

HELENA, Mont. - A 10-year-old girl was killed when a truck swerved to avoid a collision Thursday. Montana Highway Patrol reports that on June 9 around 4:52 pm, a Ram 1500 was westbound on Canyon Ferry Rd. when the car ahead of it slowed to turn onto Bannack Rd. The...
EAST HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

The dust next door: Butte concerned about dust from mine

BUTTE, Mont. — Steve McGrath stood in an empty lot a block from his home watching for dust. In this southwestern Montana city nicknamed “The Richest Hill on Earth,” more than a century of mining left polluted soil and water that has taken decades to clean. But at that moment, looking across the road toward […] The post The dust next door: Butte concerned about dust from mine appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUTTE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Robs Missoula Gas Station, Resists Arrest

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local gas station in the 400 block of South Russell Street for a report of a robbery. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Missoula 911 received a panic alarm from a local...
MISSOULA, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy