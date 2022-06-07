Two-Year Sales tax Holiday Targets "Home Hardening"

One of the largest employers in Vernon, CA is planning to close next year due to continuous rising costs in California. Smithfields Foods Inc. has said that the decision to close the plant is because of "escalating cost of doing business in California." The President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) 77, John Grant, has also said that they have made an agreement that will compensate their workers until next year is reached. The company is also planning to decrease their sow herd in Utah and is looking into exiting their farms in Arizona and California.
>PA Supreme Court Hands Win To Commercial Property Owners. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has handed down a unanimous decision deeming so-called spot assessments of real estate properties unconstitutional. It also says the practice is unfair to commercial property owners. Pennsylvania's uniformity clause states taxes should be the same across all property types and that a property type, such as office, industrial or apartment, can't be singled out.
(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
It wasn't a tornado, but the damage caused during afternoon storms yesterday on the Treasure Coast is extensive. A dozen homes in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village of Port St. Lucie sustained significant damage and another hundred homes sustained light damage. There were collapsed carports, tiles ripped off roofs and...
The Rhode Island House has moved quickly and taken action to pass three-gun bills. All three measures will move onto the Senate where leaders say they will be debated Tuesday. The three-bill package includes a ban on large capacity gun magazines, those that would be able to hold more than ten rounds. Another would raise the age to buy either a gun or ammo to 21. A third would make it illegal to carry a loaded rifle or shotgun in public. There is one exception included and that will be for hunters.
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Texas woman was caught with a handgun at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. TSA says they spotted the gun in the woman's carryon. The 32 caliber handgun was loaded with one bullet. The woman said she drove her mother up from Texas and was flying back home...
Palm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings. The list includes the number one private course in Florida, Juno Beach's exclusive Seminole Golf Club, which also ranks 12th in the nation on Golfweek's "Classic" category. It notes that the course was built prior to 1960.
(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
Rescuers with the Utah Department of Public Safety made a daring rescue after 19 hikers with a youth group got stuck in a slot canyon near Capitol Reef National Park. Officials said that the group of 17 kids and two adults were hiking through Sandthrax Canyon on Thursday (June 9) when they became trapped.
Governor Ron DeSantis says he is praying for the family of an FWC investigator who was killed in a wrong-way crash. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 24-year old Tampa woman was driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Road in St. Lucie County Thursday, when her Kia hit an unmarked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission vehicle head-on, killing 35-year old Kyle Patterson.
(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
(Manheim, PA) -- A North Carolina man has been indicted by a grand jury in the road-rage killing of a Manheim woman. Prosecutors say Dejywan Floyd shot into a car near the North Carolina border, in March of 2021 hitting Julie Eberly, a mother of six. She later died at a hospital. Officials say Floyd was upset that the vehicle Eberly was in had gotten too close to his car during a merge. The murder trial for Floyd will take place in North Carolina.
