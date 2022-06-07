ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Man Given 15-Year Prison Sentence for Smuggling Antiquities in Iraq

By Alex Greenberger
 5 days ago
A British man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for smuggling antiquities out of Iraq this week, bringing a dramatic end to a case that has received worldwide attention.

The lawyer for Jim Fitton, a retired geologist, said they planned to appeal the decision. “I thought the worst-case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Thair Soud, Fitton’s legal representative, told Al Jazeera , adding that he plans to appeal the decision.

Iraqi officials arrested Fitton and a German man, Volker Waldmann, at a Baghdad airport in March. Although Waldmann was believed not to have had criminal intent in attempting to carry artifacts beyond Iraqi borders, investigators in the country said that Fitton was attempting to smuggle them.

Fitton’s family has said that the 12 pottery shards that were allegedly in his position were taken as souvenirs during a visit to Eridu, an ancient site in the Mesopotamian desert. Family members said that Fitton and other visitors to Eridu had been encouraged to take the shards by a tour leader.

A lawyer for Waldmann had claimed that he had been in possession of the shards Fitton had taken, but that he personally did not remove them.

In the international press, Fitton’s case had attracted scrutiny because he was reported to have been eligible for the death penalty . Still, Iraqi officials said they were not likely to give him a punishment quite so harsh. British officials raised concerns about the possibility of the death penalty charge.

It is unclear where Fitton will end up serving his sentence.

Brit Sentenced to 15 Years for Antiquities Smuggling in Iraq, Mick Jagger Visits the Reina Sofía, and More: Morning Links for June 7, 2022

Click here to read the full article. Five Egyptian antiques collectively valued at more than $3 million, have been seized from the Metropolitan Museum by the New York District Attorney’s Office. The confiscation is part of an extensive investigation into the international trafficking of Egyptian antiquities that last week led to the indictment of former president and director of the Louvre, Jean-Luc Martinez. News of the seizure was first reported by the Art Newspaper and confirmed to the outlet by the DA’s office, which said in its warrant that the five objects constitute evidence demonstrating “the crimes of criminal possession of stolen property” and...
Click here to read the full article. A network of hidden tunnels was discovered by a team of archaeologists beneath the 3,000-year-old Chavín de Huántar temple complex in the Peruvian Andes. The tunnels contain earlier forms of construction made by the Indigenous Chavín people that have not previously been observed. The pre-Inca site was constructed by the Chavín people, originally from the Peruvian highlands, who first appeared in the Mosna Valley around 900 B.C.E. and remained until roughly 250 B.C.E. Across the Ancash region, the complex once operated as a major religious and administrative hub. The Chavín de Huántar temple complex has...
Click here to read the full article. A stuccoed stone head from a 1,300-year-old statue of an ancient Mayan maize god has been unearthed by archaeologists in Mexico. The head was found among ruins in Palenque. Located close to the Usumacinta River, Palenque (or Lakamha in the Itza language) was a Mayan city state in southern Mexico that ultimately ceased in the 8th century CE. The ruins there date from roughly 226 BCE to 799 CE. The former city is known for its impressive Mayan architecture, sculpture, roof comb, and bas-relief carvings. Archaeologists with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH)...
Click here to read the full article. Ancient artifacts dating back approximately 2,500 years went on view earlier this week as part of a makeshift exhibition outside of the Step Pyramid of Djoser near Cairo, Egypt. The trove, according to the country’s antiquities authorities, was recently discovered at the site. The artifacts, all dating to roughly 500 BCE, include 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze vessels and statues of ancient deities used in rituals to honor Isis, the ancient Egyptian goddess of fertility. Also on view was a headless bronze statue of Imhotep, the chancellor of...
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. Egyptian officials said that archaeologists have made big finds at Saqqara, a necropolis near Cairo, the Washington Post reports. Among the items they have unearthed, which are believed be some 2,500 years old, are 250 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statues. “In one of the wooden sarcophagi, we found, for the first time, a complete and sealed papyrus,” Mostafa Waziri , Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities chief, said. Meanwhile, a drought in Iraq has revealed the remnants of a city that was hidden by the...
Click here to read the full article. The once high-flying art fraudster Inigo Philbrick was sentenced to sentenced to seven years in prison Monday in connection with an $86 million wire fraud scheme. The hotly publicized case–and Monday’s result–has rattled art world elites. “I’ve been working with the criminal justice system for brown and black people, as I do, for getting seven years for stealing a small amount,” Josh Baer, longtime publisher of the Baerfaxt and chairman emeritus of the board of criminal justice nonprofit Avenues for Justice, told ARTnews. “And it’s kind of nice to see a white collar criminal go to...
Click here to read the full article. A team of archaeologists has discovered 134 previously unknown settlements of peoples who lived along Hadrian’s Wall, a defensive fortification in England that dates back to ancient Roman times. Hadrian’s Wall was built as the Roman Empire pushed into Britain. Running from coast to coast, the wall marked the border between the conquered South and the unconquered North. A team of archaeologists have been studying the region above the Wall to better understand this borderland that was object of so much political, social, and military focus. This team of researchers, from Edinburgh University, published their...
Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
Click here to read the full article. The ruins of an ancient Mayan city once populated with palaces, pyramids, and plazas was discovered on an industrial park construction site near Mérida, Mexico. “We believe that possibly more than 4,000 people lived here,” said Carlos Peraza Lope, one of the archaeologists who led the excavation, in a Global News segment. “It was a large city where people from different social classes lived. There were priests, scribes who lived in the big palaces. Common people lived in smaller buildings made from perishable masonry materials.” Dating from between 600 CE–900 CE, Xiol is comprised of...
Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, news broke that former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez was being questioned by French authorities as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged antiquities trafficking ring. Now, Martinez, who oversaw the Paris museum between 2013 and 2021, was officially charged on Wednesday night in relation to the investigation on the grounds of “complicity of gang fraud and laundering,” according to a report by the Art Newspaper, which cited “an official legal source.” He had been detained on Monday and interviewed by the French Central Bureau for Combatting Trafficking of Cultural Property over the...
Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
Click here to read the full article. According to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the oldest mine in America was used to excavate for ochre, the vital pigment used to make paint. The mine, referred to as the Powars II site by archaeologists, is in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Wyoming. There, Indigenous people began quarrying for hematite (the iron oxide compound that produces the red pigment we know as ochre) some 12,840 years ago. The mine was used on and off for an ensuing 1,000 years. Indigenous peoples used antlers and...
Click here to read the full article. A trove of 750 photographs by French photographer Dora Maar, known for being one of Pablo Picasso’s primary muses, will be offered for sale from her estate next month by a Parisian auction house. The group of images, produced between the 1920s and 1940s, have not previously been seen by the public. The majority of the photographs were taken during the decade that Maar, who died in 1997, spent with the Spanish painter. Subjects in the photographs range from anonymous figures captured in Parisian streets to artists and creatives who ran in the same avant-garde...
Click here to read the full article. The art world was stunned last week when Jean-Luc Martinez, a former director of the Louvre, was charged with “complicity of gang fraud and laundering,” regarding the purchase of allegedly looted antiquities for the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent collection. Then, the Louvre announced Monday it had petitioned to join the criminal investigation as a civil party, which could allow the Paris museum to receive monetary damages if there is a ruling in its favor that it was directly harmed by the alleged trafficking ring. The international investigation currently involves the $56 million sale of objects...
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CLEARED FOR LANDING. Those attending the 2023 edition of Frieze Los Angeles will need to head to the Santa Monica Airport, the Los Angeles Times reports. The fair giant plans to construct a tent there for its February run that will be designed by Why Architecture’s Kulapat Yantrasast with Mark Thomann , who also handled the tent for its stand this year in Beverly Hills. “We were so pleased with the Beverly Hilton, but the owners of the space will be breaking ground for a development that’s been planned for a number of years, so we...
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SURPRISE IN THE SALESROOM. Last week brought news that an Aboriginal heritage council in Australia had set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise funds to compete for two works by the 19th-century Wurundjeri artist William Barak that were coming up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York this week. That effort brought in about $118,000 (US$83,600), the Guardian reports—short of the works’ combined estimates. But right before the sale yesterday, the government of Victoria agreed to provide some AU$500,000 more (about US$354,000), which was enough to win the lots. “I feel pumped, I tell you,”...
Click here to read the full article. Nathaniel Chastain, a former OpenSea executive, has been arrested and indicted by the FBI on wire fraud and money laundering charges, marking the first time anyone has been charged by U.S. authorities in connection with an alleged insider trading operation on an NFT platform. Last September, Chastain became the center of controversy in the NFT scene after Twitter user 0xZuwu.eth brought the allegations against him to light. According to the indictment, as the former head of product Chastain had been in charge of selecting which NFTs would be featured on OpenSea’s home page. Knowing that...
Click here to read the full article. The organizers of the Biennale of Sydney have named Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero as the artistic directors of its next edition, which is set to run in the Australian city March 9–June 10, 2024. Costinaș and Guerrero, who are both now based in Berlin, having organized several exhibitions together over the past decade, including the 2018 Dakar Biennale in Senegal; the 2016–17 show “Soil and Stones, Souls and Songs,” which traveled to Manila, Hong Kong, and Bangkok; and “A Journal of the Plague Year,” an acclaimed exhibition which opened in 2013 at Para...
