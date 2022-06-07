I toured 8 distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail – here are the 16 best whiskeys I tried and where to buy them

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Scenes from my five day trip on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail: a Bardstown employee sampling bourbon from a barrel (left) and me tasting various bourbons at Old Forester (right). Erin Brains/Insider

Over 35 distilleries produce hundreds of bourbons along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail .

I spent 5 days on the Trail and toured 8 of the most famous distilleries, including Buffalo Trace.

I tried dozens of whiskeys, and my favorite was Eagle Rare , with its complex yet smooth flavors.

When my editor assigned me an article about the best bourbon, my research quickly made one fact clear: I needed to spend some serious time in Kentucky. After all, 95% of the world's bourbon comes from the state, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

So, I fine-tuned my bourbon palate, talked to all of the experts I could find, packed my bags, and headed to the Bluegrass State. Below are my experiences at a diverse collection of distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and my favorite whiskeys from each.

Ian Stirsman, the master distiller for Ross & Squibb and MGP of Indiana, explains how whiskey is distilled on a continuous column still. James Brains/Insider

MGP of Indiana/Ross & Squibb, Lawrenceburg, Indiana

The distillery

Ross & Squibb Distillery states that it's been around since 1847, but that's a slight exaggeration. Situated on a mile-long campus near the Ohio River, the property owned by MGP of Indiana is built where the town's first distilleries stood beginning in 1847. The property has changed hands several times in the last 175 years, and only starting in the fall of 2021 did it take on the moniker Ross & Squibb Distillery.

MGP has owned the operation since 2013, and it's best known in the bourbon industry for supplying high-quality bourbons to craft distilleries to blend and sell under their own label. MGP doesn't share who its clients are due to non-disclosure agreements, but some distilleries readily advertise that they use MGP bourbon. Though master distiller Ian Stirsman wouldn't give us numbers, he said MGP is one of the four largest bourbon producers in the world.

The tour

MGP doesn't offer public tours, and its campus is not open to the public. Stirsman showed us different parts of the whiskey-making process, from the grain coming off the trucks and the hammer mill breaking the grain down for cooking to the fermenters and the stills. We also got to look around one of the vast warehouses where bourbon barrels are stored to age, called a rickhouse.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

Due to a tight schedule, I couldn't do a tasting on-premises, but Ross & Squibb sent me three of its rye whiskeys to try: Alias (yet to be released), Rossville Union , and Rossville Union Barrel Proof . My favorite was Rossville Union Barrel Proof. The mash bill is similar to some bourbons (51% rye, 45% corn, 4% malted barley.) It had intense baking spice aromas and flavors, especially anise and nutmeg. The caramel sweetness and hints of cocoa just added to the beautiful complexity. And, the finish was long and mellow.

Stirsman's favorite Ross & Squibb bourbon is the Remus Repeal Reserve Series V . Unfortunately, I didn't get samples of it before this was published.

Buffalo Trace tour guide Freddie Johnson let me get a picture of him after showing us Warehouse C, known for aging great bourbons and housing ghosts. Erin Brains

Buffalo Trace, Frankfort

The distillery

Ever heard of Pappy Van Winkle? Or, Blanton's? Eagle Rare? Stagg? All of these highly sought-after bourbons are made by Buffalo Trace Distillery . The distillery has roots dating back to the 1850s and is a National Historic Landmark.

Today, the campus is massive and ever-expanding. And, all of its bourbons are "allocated," meaning bars and retailers only get a limited allotment of each expression. Consequently, there's a good chance you can't just pop into your local liquor store and find Buffalo Trace brands on the shelf. The scarcity makes it a favorite distillery for bourbon hunters. Each morning, there is a long line of people hoping to pick up that day's allotment of Blanton's or other hard-to-find expressions.

The tour

I went on the Behind the Scenes tour, which isn't open to the public but is similar to the Hard Hat Tour (currently unavailable due to construction). However, there are five other Buffalo Trace tours you can book . Tours are free, but you need reservations, which fill up quickly.

Buffalo Trace's tour was my favorite, and it's because of the tour guide. Freddie Johnson is a superstar tour guide. He is a third-generation Buffalo Trace employee and stars in the documentary " Neat: The Story of Bourbon ." He told us about the storied history of the distillery and his philosophy on enjoying bourbon. He also showed us through the distillery, including the recently excavated fermenter leftover from when Taylor owned the distillery in the 1870s.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

The final part of the tour is a tasting led by Johnson. The six Buffalo Trace products we tasted were Wheatley Vodka , Buffalo Trace , Eagle Rare , Blanton's , Bourbon Cream , and Freddie's Root Beer , named after the tour guide.

Blanton's bourbon was the first single barrel bourbon on the market and is a favorite among bourbon lovers. However, my favorite was Eagle Rare. I liked how sweet it is with a toffee aroma and chocolate flavor notes. It coats the tongue and has a long, mild finish. The complex flavor profile made Eagle Rare my favorite bourbon overall. Unfortunately, it wasn't available in the gift shop.

My favorite part of the tour at Old Forester was watching the workers make charred oak barrels. James Brains/Insider

Old Forester, Louisville

The distillery

Old Forester 's location on Whiskey Row in Louisville was designed and built with the tourist in mind. Brown-Forman , the maker of Old Forester, doesn't rely on this location for much production. Instead, it's there to provide tours of their process, from fermentation to bottling.

The tour

The Old Forester Tour costs $32 per person . You don't get the raw industrial experience of bourbon production during the guided tour. Instead, you see the process in a slick, made-for-the-public environment with plenty of infographics. My wife liked that she could wear her sandals and a dress for the experience, unlike MGP, where pants, closed-toe shoes, and a hard hat were required wear.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

The final stop on the tour is a guided tasting of Old Forester 1870 , 1897 , 1910 , and 1920 . The 1897 was my personal favorite, though the group tended to prefer the 1910. The 1920 is widely regarded as Old Forester's top offering.

1897 was light in color and had a sweet, banana odor evocative of Bananas Foster. The banana flavoring didn't come through on the palate as much as caramel and spice. The smoothness worked its way back along my palate, ending with a long, warm finish.

The major steps of the distillation process are carried out in the parts of the Heaven Hill Bernheim Facility pictured here. If you could turn to the right, you would see where the grain is unloaded and the spent mash, from which all of the alcohol is removed, is processed into animal feed. James Brains/Insider

Heaven Hill Bernheim Distillery, Louisville

The distillery

While you may not recognize Heaven Hill's name, you're likely familiar with its most popular brands: Evan Williams , Elijah Craig , Larceny , Mellow Corn , Henry McKenna , Old Fitzgerald , and more.

The distillery is one of the largest globally, producing 1,300 barrels a day. However, it isn't open to the public. Master distiller Conor O'Driscoll showed us around the operation. There are 17 fermenters of about 124,000 gallons. From 10 mash bills, the company makes more than 100 products of different proofs and ages. There are surprisingly few workers on campus. Instead, much of the work is automated in a state-of-the-art control room.

The tour

O'Driscoll showed us every step of the distilling process. Unlike anywhere else we went on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, we got to taste the ingredients along the way. For instance, the distillate before it goes into the barrel, known as "white dog," was incredibly sweet for how high the alcohol content was. I also sampled the mash as it made its way into the fermenter. It reminded me of porridge.

While Heaven Hill doesn't offer public tours of its Bernheim facility, the Bardstown location does . We toured Bardstown as well (more on that below.)

The best bourbons and whiskeys

Since the Heaven Hill Bernheim location isn't open to the public, they also don't offer tastings. O'Driscoll recommended checking out Expo, a gritty bar on Louisville's Whiskey Row, that makes $5 Old Fashioneds using Mellow Corn. So, I did. It was the best Old Fashioned I've ever had, smooth and refreshing.

Also, ahead of the trip, Heaven Hill sent me nine expressions to sample. My favorite is Henry McKenna Bottled-in-Bond Single Barrel . Aged 10 years, it has a tawny hue to it. Vanilla and oak come through in the nose. Charred oak carries through to the taste and complements the smooth, sweet, honey-like palate. The finish is long and spicy.

As part of Heaven Hill’s You Do Bourbon tour, participants can choose to bottle an exclusive whiskey expression from the guided tasting. James Brains/Insider

Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience, Bardstown

The distillery

Heaven Hill trucks its distillate from the Bernheim location to Bardstown, where it's put in barrels, aged, and bottled. Bardstown is where Heaven Hill started and originally distilled its whiskey until a fire in 1996 destroyed much of the operation.

The tour

The bourbon boom is most apparent in many of the distilleries' slick new visitor centers, such as the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. Launched in the fall of 2021, the You Do Bourbon tasting costs $40 per person . A guide leads you through the tasting of three or four exclusive offerings. Afterward, you can choose which you like, bottle and label it yourself, and buy the bottle for an additional fee (prices ranged from $50 to $85 per bottle.)

I wouldn't recommend choosing the You Do Bourbon tour if you don't plan on buying a bottle, since Heaven Hill offers two other tastings that cost less and include more whiskeys. All the tasting options include access to a self-guided tour and a film presentation of the distillery's history.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

We sampled Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey (125 proof), Elijah Craig Bourbon (133.2 proof), and Larceny Bourbon (127.8 proof). All three were barrel proof and small-batch, made from 10 barrels each exclusively for the You Do Bourbon tour. At the end of the tasting, most of the 20 participants chose to bottle and purchase the Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey, my favorite.

The Bernheim had a mash bill of 51% wheat, 37% corn, and 12% barley malt. It was the darkest of the whiskeys, dark mahogany. The nose featured strong wafts of caramel with cinnamon spice that translated to a sweet toffee taste with a bit of fruitiness and a creamy texture. The full-tongue finish was long and warm. A barrel-proof Bernheim Original Wheat isn't on the shelves yet, but it should be available soon. And, non-barrel-proof Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey is widely available.

The Castle & Key Distillery was the most beautiful distillery we visited. James Brains/Insider

Castle & Key, Frankfort

The distillery

Castle & Key was the most beautiful distillery I visited. It's no wonder it's a popular wedding venue. Built in 1887 by Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor, Jr., Castle & Key was the first distillery designed for tourism. After the distillery closed during Prohibition, it changed hands several times. It fell into ruins until purchased by a lawyer, who the tour guide claimed discovered it after a Google search for "distilleries for sale." In 2014, it cost him under $1 million, though he needed much more money to make it operational again.

Today, Castle & Key is a relatively small operation, producing vodka, gin, and rye American whiskey in addition to bourbon. Much of its rickhouse space is contracted out to other distillers. In March 2022, Castle & Key released its first batch of bourbon (barreled in 2016.)

The tour

I learned all of the above during the 45-minute " The Distillery Experience " tour, a guided tour through the old distillery with much equipment dating back to the 1930s. The tour also covers the grounds, including the gardens and a close-up look at the exterior of a rickhouse. The tour costs $30 and includes tickets for a cocktail and a sample, but the tasting isn't guided.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

Due to the popularity of the distillery and the limited production, Castle & Key bourbon is hard to find, and samples weren't available while I was there. I found it at Vault Liquors & Smokes in Louisville for $130 per bottle. And, down the road from the distillery, The Stave restaurant offered pours.

Castle & Key sent me a sample of its second batch to try. Aged 4 years, it features a mash bill of 73% white corn, 10% rye, and 17% malted barley and has a lighter, golden color. Spices come through in the nose, especially cinnamon, and I could also detect notes of oak and rye. The flavor is complex, smooth, and sugary. It reminded me of sticky toffee pudding. The finish was mild and didn't stick around long. It's a good sipper.

More widely available is Castle & Key Restoration Rye Whiskey . While at the distillery, I tasted the Restoration Rye 2021 Batch 3 and appreciated the orange peel aroma, clove flavoring, and long, warm finish. It was incredibly delicious in the Old Fashioned I ordered with my cocktail ticket.

Four Roses was the only distillery I saw that used wood fermentation containers. Once fermented, the mash is considered beer. From the beer well, it travels to the still (not pictured.) James Brains/Insider

Four Roses, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky

The distillery

Four Roses started selling bourbon in 1888, and in 1910, it built its Spanish Mission-style distillery. Since then, the brand has traded hands several times and was even discontinued in the United States for several decades. Instead, the brand focused on European and Asian markets. Four Roses made it back to the US in the late 1990s. The mid-size distillery only produces bourbon and no other spirits.

Four Roses uses two high-rye bourbon mash bills and five yeast strains to produce 10 recipes. It makes all of its bourbons from a combination of these recipes.

The tour

Like Heaven Hill, Four Roses recently expanded and opened its visitor center. It includes a gift shop, bar, and interactive display highlighting the distillery's history. Four Roses offers one tour with a tasting and two tasting-only experiences . I went on the Distillery Legacy Tour , costing $22. The tour showed each step of the distillation process. It was a hot, muggy day, and the inside of the distillery was even hotter, so I was dripping sweat by the end. Fortunately, the guided tasting was in the air-conditioned visitor center.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

The tasting featured Four Roses' four primary expressions: its flagship bourbon , Small Batch , Single Barrel , and Small Batch Select , in ascending order of price and proof. I'm not usually a high-end guy, but the Small Batch Select was my favorite. It's made with a blend of 6- and 7-year-old barrels and four Four Roses' recipes. The Small Batch Select was the darkest of the bourbons we tested and had a strong vanilla aroma. The palate was complex with a distinct oak flavoring and notes of chocolate and campfire. The mild finish lingered.

(Left) Bardstown Bourbon Company offers plenty of opportunities for great selfies, including in front of its glass-faced rickhouse. (Right) Our tour guide used a “whiskey thief” to extract bourbon from the barrel. Erin Brains and James Brains/Insider

Bardstown Bourbon Company, Bardstown

The distillery

Opening in 2016, Bardstown Bourbon Company is the newest distillery I visited and had the most modern appearance. The campus features 13 rickhouses with more being built. Over 400,000 barrels of whiskey are stored on-premises, with 80% stored for other distilleries. The first whiskeys Bardstown distilled are just now reaching maturity.

The tour

Bardstown Bourbon Company offers 10 different tours , ranging from a facility tour with master distiller Steve Nally to bourbon and food pairings in the snazzy restaurant . I went on the Rickhouse Barrel Thieving tour , which costs $30 per person.

Taking place in a massive, glass-faced rickhouse, the tour was more of a fancy tasting. The guide used a "whiskey thief," a stick that draws samples straight from the barrel, like putting your finger on the end of a drinking straw to extract a beverage. The tasting is unique because most of the bourbon you get in the stores has been filtered and proofed down. These samples were around 125 proof, and you could see sediment floating around.

The best bourbons and whiskeys

We tried a 5-year bottled-in-bond wheated bourbon, 5-year rye bourbon, and 4-year rye whiskey from the barrel. My favorite of these was the wheated bourbon. Mahogany in color, it had oak and banana aromas and a pungent alcohol odor. The bourbon was strong but not unpleasant. It melted on my tongue with a sweet caramel flavor. The finish was surprisingly mellow for such a high-proof bourbon.

None of the whiskeys we tried from the barrel are available for purchase yet. They will be filtered, proofed down (with filtered water), and released in 2023 as part of the distillery's Origin series.

The tasting ended with a sample of Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series #7 from the bottle. This bourbon is widely available and was lighter in color than the whiskeys out of the barrel but much smoother. It had a sweet caramel nose and palate, similar to the wheated bourbon. The finish was short and mild.

After a delightful dinner at The Stave in Frankfort, just down the road from Castle & Key and Woodford Reserve, my wife and I had our picture taken in front of a mural that accurately expresses our opinion of Kentucky. James Brains/Insider

This was my first trip to Kentucky, and I'm already plotting ways to get Insider to send me back. The state is gorgeous, and there's so much to see. We just scratched the surface. And, I have a new favorite bourbon. Since returning to Michigan, I check every liquor store I come across to see if I can find Eagle Rare . So far, no luck. But, in a way, my search is just a continuation of one of the best trips I've been on.

