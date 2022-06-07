GO in the Know: Twitter Bots Probe, Target’s Overstocked & Top Financial News for June 7

GOBankingRates is back with another roundup of the top financial stories of the day, but we’re also excited to bring you our brand new page for all things cryptocurrency . Check it out, and have a great day.

The Big Lead: Texas AG Launches Twitter Bots Investigation

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced he launched an investigation into Twitter for potentially false reporting of its fake bot accounts. The move comes on the heels of Elon Musk’s claim that the the lack of information about Twitter’s user base represented a “ material breach ” of his deal.

Business Spotlight: Target

Inflation is also hitting big-box retailers like Target. The company says it is overstocked and lowered its financial guidance. In turn, the stock is down around 5% so far on June 7 and is down 33% year-to-date.

That’s Interesting: Optimism for Gen Z and Millennial Entry-Level Job Seekers

Data from LinkedIn shows that overall hiring rates in 2021 had a strong rebound from pandemic lows, growing 25% year-over-year. The hiring rate for entry-level Gen Z workers grew at a lower rate of 15%, though their prospects are vastly improved vs. a couple of years ago.

