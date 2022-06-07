Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep."Generally, when you wake up with neck pain, either your pillow isn't right for you or the position in which you sleep is aggravating your neck, or both," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.Experts suggest choosing a pillow that supports the natural curve of your...

2 DAYS AGO