Biden meets with key Democratic gun negotiator as talks hit 'critical stage'

By Phil Mattingly, Jeremy Diamond, Betsy Klein
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden on Tuesday met with Sen. Chris Murphy, one of the top Democratic lawmakers negotiating on gun reform, at the White House for an update as talks intensify on Capitol...

CNN

CNN

