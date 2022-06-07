ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Homeless man in wheelchair died in hit-and-run accident. Fort Lauderdale police want help finding driver

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

A homeless man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Fort Lauderdale, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver.

Fort Lauderdale police were called about 10 p.m. to the 900 block of South Federal Highway. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue pronounced Robert Brisebois, 58, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicated Brisebois was in the north lane of South Federal Highway when he was hit by a white 2022 Hyundai Tucson that continued traveling north. The vehicle might have front-end damage from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

2 People Injured After Car Crashes into Canal in Pompano Beach

A car crashed into a canal leaving two people injured early Saturday morning in Pompano Beach. According to the police, officers received a call at around 1:28 a.m. regarding a crash near Southwest 27th Avenue and West Atlantic Boulevard. Broward Sherrif's Office along with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Overnight Miami Gardens Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami Gardens that left one dead and three hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred at the 2500 Block of NW 183rd Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Units from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to an accident where a vehicle...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities search for 38-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 38-year-old man who went missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Jermaine Bowens was last seen around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, near the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Street. Bowens stands 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hyundai Tucson#South Federal Highway#Florida Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man shot dead by security guard at Publix in Hollywood

A man died Friday night after being shot by a security guard at a Publix grocery store in Hollywood, officials said. About 10 p.m. Friday officers responded to a 911 call at 1740 Polk Street, near Young Circle, regarding a man who’d been shot after he had a physical altercation with the security guard, according to Hollywood police. Officers said the security guard was familiar with the man. ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street. Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle. A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Wanted murder suspect from Broward County, Florida was arrested at a Valero Gas Station off East Main Street.

Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: The Barstow Police Department announced in a press release that a wanted murder suspect from Broward County, Florida was arrested on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at a Valero Gas Station off East Main Street. According to the Barstow...
BARSTOW, CA
CBS Miami

Lamborghini driver killed in crash in NE Miami

MIAMI - It has happened again. There has been another deadly fatal accident on busy N.E. 82nd St. that leads to I-95 and that has been plagued by speeding for the past two decades.This time, cell phone and ring camera video show some dramatic images.A cell phone video that has been posted on Twitter shows a Lamborghini engulfed in flames after the accident happens at 1:15 a.m. in front of an apartment building at 151 N.E. 82nd St.Ring camera video obtained from a neighbor by CBS4 also shows electrical wires crackling and popping after the car strikes a pole and...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s almost like it’s out of Mad Max’: Delray Beach trying to combat surge in dirt bikes and loud engine revving

Downtown Delray Beach keeps surging in popularity with dozens of trendy restaurants and bars. But city officials and police are grappling with a pair of growing complaints by Atlantic Avenue: the deafening sound from motorcycles loudly revving their engines and packs of riders speeding through nearby neighborhoods on dirt bikes and ATVs. That’s left the city looking for ways to combat the ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Teen missing in West Palm beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old teen. Police say London Gordon, 15, was last seen on June 9 near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. She is 5'2" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Mattress catches on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bedroom blaze broke out inside a South Florida home. The fire happened near Northwest 26th Avenue and 101st Street, Thursday. Firefighters came in and out of the residence to make sure no one was still inside. Some of them brought out a burnt mattress afterwards.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies from gunshot wound in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Police responded to an alert of a shooting at Northwest 24th Ave. and 23rd Street at around 9:30 a.m., Friday. Once they arrived, an adult male was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. City of Miami...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Man fatally shot inside vehicle in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police are searching for answers after a man was killed in Northwest Miami-Dade. It happened early Friday morning on Northwest 25th Avenue. When police arrived, they found the victim sitting in his car with several gunshot wounds. He was prounced dead on the scene. Investigators have not released...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy