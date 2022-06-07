ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hollywood Minute: Kenny Loggins honored at NAMM

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kenny Loggins on his award and his ‘Top Gun’ memories,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
Footwear News

Wynonna Judd Goes Glam in Surprise Appearance at CMA Festival

Click here to read the full article. Wynonna Judd surprised the crowd with an appearance at the CMA Festival in an all-black ensemble. Fans were delighted to see the megastar sing, looking as vibrant and joyful as ever, especially with the recent passing of her mother, Naomi Judd. Known for her rebellious style, Wynonna Judd finds a way each time to recreate the color black. In past red carpet appearances, she’s worn corsets and all-lace outfits, with a very Edwardian essence to them, showing how dynamic she can be with the dark shade. For her CMA Festival performance, Judd went with a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Loggins
Person
Maxwell Caulfield
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy