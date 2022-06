-0- Plans for a new police station and a new fire station will be reviewed by the Pleasant Prairie Village Board Monday night. A $17 million police station is being proposed for a site on 39th Ave. north of STH 165. The department has outgrown its existing facility on Green Bay Road. The new fire station would be the village's third, and would be located at the south entrance to Prairie Springs Park just off of 165. The new station--which was stalled in the discussion phase for years--would fill in service gaps. The building is estimated to cost $8.5 million. Voters recently approved exceeding state-mandated levy limits in order to hire additional firefighters and police officers. Pleasant Prairie isn't the only municipality making plans to improve public safety facilities. The Village of Caledonia is expected to begin construction soon on a new combination fire/police station to be located adjacent to Caledonia Village Hall located a block or two off of STH 32 and Four Mile Rd.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO