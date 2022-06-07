Board members sworn in at hospital meeting

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr., 88, of Victoria passed away on June 7. He was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Oble and Lucy Wilson. He married Alice Fern Helms on March 19, 1964, in Port O’Connor. Charles proudly served his country in the Coast Guard working as a Seaman and a lighthouse keeper. After serving three years, he then transferred services to the US Air Force and retired in 1995 as a Tech Sergeant. Charles then became a kindergarten teacher for Cuero ISD for 17 years and retired in 1995. Mr. Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He lived a full, eventful life full of purpose with humor and grace. He truly lived life to the fullest every single day.

