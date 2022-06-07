ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Board members sworn in at hospital meeting

 5 days ago

The regular and annual meetings of the Cuero Regional Hospital board took place on Thursday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. First, the annual meeting was held to administer the oaths of office to newly elected members. Charles W....

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr.

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr., 88, of Victoria passed away on June 7. He was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Oble and Lucy Wilson. He married Alice Fern Helms on March 19, 1964, in Port O’Connor. Charles proudly served his country in the Coast Guard working as a Seaman and a lighthouse keeper. After serving three years, he then transferred services to the US Air Force and retired in 1995 as a Tech Sergeant. Charles then became a kindergarten teacher for Cuero ISD for 17 years and retired in 1995. Mr. Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He lived a full, eventful life full of purpose with humor and grace. He truly lived life to the fullest every single day.
VICTORIA, TX
Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes

Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes, 89, of Yorktown passed away Monday, June 6. He was born December 14, 1932, in Yorktown to the late Jose and Antonia Villarreal Yanes. He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Ramona; daughters, Yoli Dederichs (David) and Patti Yanes, all from McKinney; grandchildren, Rebecca and Davie Dederichs; sister, Rachel Molina of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews.
YORKTOWN, TX

