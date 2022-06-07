ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

17-year-old arrested for deadly April shooting in Yuba City

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUBA CITY, Calif. - A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Yuba City in April, the...

www.actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Chico High/Inspire parking lot Friday night

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Friday at around 10:30 p.m. after trying to steal parts of a Chico Unified School District (CUSD) van in the Chico High School/Inspire School of Arts and Sciences parking lot on W. Sacramento Avenue. A Chico Police Sergeant found Austin Teeter, 22, sitting...
CHICO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil for 14-year-old friends killed in California ATV accident

WINTERS, Calif. - Hundreds of people gathered in Solano County to pay tribute to two 14-year-old boys who were killed in an ATV crash. The candlelight vigil on Friday was in honor of Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa. The California Highway Patrol said they were killed Thursday when their All-Terrain...
WINTERS, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Person Injured In Assault At Water Park In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An incident at a water park in Roseville resulted in one person being transported to the hospital, said Roseville police. The incident occurred at a water park on Taylor Road. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries consistent with an assault, said police At this time, a gun is not believed to have been involved in the incident.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Man Arrested On Gun And Meth-Related Charged

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County man was arrested on firearms and meth-related charges, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 4:30 p.m. on June 4, deputies responded to Blue Canyon Road and Putt Road in Alta for reports of a suspicious man. When deputies arrived, they say, they found a man exiting a camping trailer and went to contact him. The man, identified as 47-year-old Dustin Carmona, began suspiciously reaching towards his waist, prompting the deputy to search him. The deputy reportedly found a handgun in Carmona’s belt in addition to a magazine and attached holster. He also allegedly found a...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Intentionally Ran Over Homeless Man George Kouklis In Sacramento Convicted Of First-Degree Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver who intentionally ran over homeless man George Kouklis in downtown Sacramento has been convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors announced Friday. Deante Whitaker was also found guilty of the use of a deadly weapon. He is set to be sentenced on August 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life behind bars, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. Deante Whitaker’s booking photo On August 24, 2019, Whitaker was driving on N. 16th Street near Capitol Casino when Kouklis walked in front of his car. Prosecutors said Whitaker stopped and yelled at Kouklis before driving away and circling the block. Whitaker returned moments later and spotted Kouklis standing at the same intersection, prosecutors said. He drove directly into Kouklis, launching him across multiple lanes of traffic. Kouklis, 60, suffered blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead the next day at the hospital. Whitaker was arrested more than a week later after he called to report that his license plates had been stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Suspected Driver Of Deadly Yuba City Hit-And-Run

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of being the driver in a Yuba City hit-and-run that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Thursday. Brian Keeney, 39, of Rio Oso in Sutter County, was arrested in Elk Grove and transported to the Sutter County Jail. He faces charges related to the hit-and-run. On the day of the collision, the Yuba City Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle that was taken as it left the scene of the hit-and-run. On Thursday, investigators said an alert citizen spotted the car in a tow yard. The car had been burned, though, investigators were still able to retrieve evidence and later identify Keeney as the driver of the vehicle, police said. On May 19, a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by the vehicle. She later died at Adventist Rideout Hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At Oak Park In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Stockton park, police said Thursday. The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the Fulton Street side of Oak Park. Two people were found shot inside a vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. See photos from the scene below. stockton oak park shootingstockton oak park shooting 2stockton oak park shooting 3stockton oak park shooting 4stockton oak park shooting 5stockton oak park shooting 6stockton oak park shooting 7stockton oak park shooting 8stockton oak park shooting 9 There was no information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for being in possession of illegal guns in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested in Redding at around 4:20 p.m. on Friday after he admitted to being in possession of multiple guns, according to the Redding Police Department. Redding Police officers pulled Jonathan Fargo, 34, of Anderson, over. One of the officers noticed that Fargo seemed to...
REDDING, CA
Fox40

Roseville PD: One stabbed at Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Police Department said one person was stabbed at Sunsplash waterpark Saturday night. Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department said a call regarding the incident came in around 7 p.m. Baquera also said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yuba County Man Indicted On Fentanyl And Firearms Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment last week against an Olivehurst man who sold guns and counterfeit pills to undercover agents, prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Angeles Serrano Nash, 27, was charged on June 2 with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, dealing in firearms without a license, and two counts of possession of a machine gun, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. According to court records, over the course of four months in 2021, Serrano Nash sold counterfeit M-30 pills which contained fentanyl and at least eight firearms to the undercover agents in addition to criminal informants. Of those firearms, several were reported stolen. If convicted, Nash faces a minimum statutory penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Teens Killed In ATV Crash In Solano County Were Winters High School Students

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – An ATV crash in Solano County involving three boys ended with two of them dying. Winters High School confirmed Friday that the two boys who died in the crash were students there. They were identified as Noah Lichwa and Michael Bazan, both 14. California Highway Patrol says the three boys were riding the ATV Thursday afternoon when they crashed into a tree on Margaret Lane near Winters. Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The third, age 15, was not seriously hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Solo rollover crash in Lincoln | Powerlines down, car in flames

LINCOLN, California — One person has been transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center after being in a rollover crash. The car knocked down powerlines as it was rolling over, resulting in lost power throughout some areas in Lincoln. PG&E is on the scene, but there is no estimated time of power restoration.
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Illegal Gambling Hall Raided By Detectives In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An illegal gambling operation has been raided by authorities in Citrus Heights. One of the illegal gambling machines seized by detectives. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department) Citrus Heights police detectives say they have been investigating the 7900 block of Auburn Boulevard establishment over the past couple of months. Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant at the business. Along with seizing multiple suspected electronic gambling devices, detectives say illegal drugs were also found. Two people were arrested inside the business on outstanding felony warrants and possession for an illegal firearm. Detectives say they are still investigating who exactly was running the business.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KCRA.com

Winters community mourns 2 14-year-olds killed in ATV crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two teenagers were killed and a third was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Winters on Thursday, authorities said. Michael Bazan and Noah Lichwa, both 14 years old, were identified by the coroner's office Friday as the two that were killed in the crash.
WINTERS, CA
FOX40

Fatal motorcycle crash near I-80 in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The I-80 on ramp at Antelope Road was reopened around 11 a.m. on Friday following a fatal motorcycle crash, according to CHP and Caltrans District 3. The on-ramp was initially closed around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, according to Caltrans.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 injured in Highway 99 crash north of Chico Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were injured after a crash on Highway 99 north of Chico Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said four vehicles were involved in the crash in the area of Gaia Road around 5 a.m. A woman was traveling southbound on...
CHICO, CA

