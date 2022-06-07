17-year-old arrested for deadly April shooting in Yuba City

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of being the driver in a Yuba City hit-and-run that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Thursday. Brian Keeney, 39, of Rio Oso in Sutter County, was arrested in Elk Grove and transported to the Sutter County Jail. He faces charges related to the hit-and-run. On the day of the collision, the Yuba City Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle that was taken as it left the scene of the hit-and-run. On Thursday, investigators said an alert citizen spotted the car in a tow yard. The car had been burned, though, investigators were still able to retrieve evidence and later identify Keeney as the driver of the vehicle, police said. On May 19, a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by the vehicle. She later died at Adventist Rideout Hospital.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO