Ted Reinstein is off in search of barn “yarns.” He fortifies himself for the journey with a hearty breakfast at Parker’s Maple Barn in Mason, N.H. Then it’s off to Connecticut, where Ted brings us the incredible story of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s summer farming job in the 1940s, and the continuing effort to preserve the farm where he worked. In North Hampton, N.H., a furniture store on busy Route 1 is housed in a barn that’s now on the National Register of Historic Places – not far from another barn, turned brewery.

MASON, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO