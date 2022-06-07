NY Gov. Kathy Hochul debating Tom Suozzi, Jumaane Williams tonight

New York voters will see all three 2022 Democratic gubernatorial candidates square off for the first time Tuesday at a televised debate ahead of the June 28 primary election.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has built a formidable war chest while leading all public polling in her race against lefty Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and moderate US Rep. Tom Suozzi from Nassau County.

But polling has suggested Hochul might be vulnerable if either of her challengers gets a breakout moment at the 7 p.m. debate airing on CBS 2.

A Siena Poll released Tuesday showed three out of four New York City residents are concerned about becoming a victim of a violent crime in the Democrat-dominated city.

“Crime is the only issue,” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told The Post.

Political consultant Jake Dilemani said he will be watching to see if Suozzi might leverage tough-on-crime rhetoric and ties to New York City Mayor Eric Adams in hopes of attracting black voters.

But Williams, a progressive who is black, could grab voters’ attention by attacking Hochul on her support for $850 million in public funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium .

A debate memo highlights progressive grievances against Hochul such as her controversial push of a $10 billion tax subsidy program for green chip makers in the waning days of the legislative session this year.

Both Suozzi and Williams knocked an absent Hochul on a range of issues last week during a one-on-one debate on NY1.

“Governor Hochul looks forward to taking the stage tonight and highlight the progress she’s made on behalf of New Yorkers to strengthen gun safety laws, protect abortion rights and lower costs for working families,” campaign spokeswoman Jen Goodman said in a text.

An April poll showed more New Yorkers opposed than supported Hochul winning a full term in office after she replaced disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo last August.

Sagging poll numbers for Democrats suggest that whoever wins the party primary will face a GOP nominee confident in their party’s chances of winning its first statewide election in two decades this November.

“The Republicans are watching and drooling about a not impossible fall upset,” Sheinkopf said of Tuesday’s Democratic debate.