Stockton, CA

Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle On West Lane In Stockton

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Stockton early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane.

Stockton police say, around 4:45 a.m., a vehicle struck a woman. Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

No other information about the woman, including her exact age, has been released at this point.

Police say the incident is still being actively investigated.

Sharky Bones
5d ago

Homeless walking around all the major streets of Stockton at night wearing dark clothing. Bike riders with no lights on at night, more accidents will happen.Start giving out tickets.

