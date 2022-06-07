ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

PMG Announces Partner At 803-Unit Twin-Tower Brickell Project, Groundbreaking Late 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper PMG has announced a partnership and groundbreaking date for a twin-tower project at 130 SW 8th St in Brickell with 803 multifamily units. Groundbreaking for a 46-story tower with 570 units will take place in late 2022, the developer said in a press...

Phased Foundation Permit Issued At 47-Story One Brickell Site

A phased foundation permit has been issued at the One Brickell site. The foundation permit for One Brickell Tower II was issued on June 2 to contractor John Moriarty, building department records show. Also on June 2, a historic-preservation planner granted conditional approval for the full vertical construction permit. According...
