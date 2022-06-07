ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pat Riley Addresses Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo

By Cory Nelson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring his post-season address, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley challenged a few players on the roster. In response to guard Tyler Herro saying he wants to be a starter next season, Riley said he has to earn it. “If he wants to be a starter, we will see...

