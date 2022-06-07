ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Wants P.J. Tucker Around For Another Season

By Cory Nelson
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his post-season address, Miami Heat team president expressed his desire to have forward P.J. Tucker return for another season. Tucker is signed to a $7 million contract and has a $7.4 million player option next season. “I’d love to have Tuck back next year,” Riley said. “He’s part...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard reportedly wants to play with Deandre Ayton

Damian Lillard appears to have a notable player atop his Christmas wish list. Appearing this week on the “Dunc’d On Basketball NBA Podcast,” Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said that the Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard is interested in playing with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4

Tatum and the Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. The Celtics had the chance to take a 3-1 lead in the series with a win, but now the Warriors have tied up the series at 2-2.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Marcus Smart's Bold Quote About Jayson Tatum After Game 4

View the original article to see embedded media. On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97. Jayson Tatum continues to struggle shooting the ball as he shot just 8/23 from the field. After the game,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Micah Parsons goes viral for comments about Draymond Green

Draymond Green has had a miserable NBA Finals, and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons thinks he could do better. Green struggled again offensively in Game 4 on Friday. Parsons tweeted his frustration with Green’s performance when the broadcast showed a graphic detailing that Green had more fouls than points in the series.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan as only known athlete billionaires

"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
GOLF
Yardbarker

Tennessee baseball fans wearing awesome shirt to series with Notre Dame

What makes the shirt so great? Many things. For starters, it’s a play on the great “Catholics vs. Convicts” moniker for the famous 1988 college football game between unbeatens Miami (convicts) and Notre Dame (Catholics). Secondly, the shirts are an acknowledgment and embracement by Tennessee fans of their reputation for being a classless fanbase/team. Lastly, the shirts work perfectly too because the colors are the same as the original shirts for the Miami-Notre Dame game.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Udonis Haslem
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pat Riley
Yardbarker

Mike Brown's Kings coaching staff revealed

Mike Brown’s coaching staff with the Sacramento Kings has been revealed. Brown was named the head coach of the Kings on May 8. He started to build his staff and identify his assistants almost immediately. On Friday, we learned that the contracts for his assistants have been finalized. Brown’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson uses ocean to recover ahead of Game 5

Klay Thompson continues to be the most interesting man in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star shared to Instagram over the weekend the unusual recovery method that he was using ahead of Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco. Thompson posted a picture of himself taking a dip in the ocean with the Golden Gate Bridge visible in the background.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Suns G Devin Booker Celebrates Dog Haven's Birthday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is many things. Booker is a product of the University of Kentucky, a first-round selection in the NBA Draft and has blossomed into one of the league's best scorers. He's a three-time NBA All-Star and this year earned All-NBA First Team honors. Gold medalist at...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ud
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Recounts Facing Kobe Bryant In The 2001 NBA Finals: "The Only Thing You Really Could Do Is Just Pray That He Had An Off Night"

The late great Kobe Bryant was a force of nature in the NBA for the bulk of his 20-year career. Kobe came into the league straight from High School and it didn't take him very long to establish himself as one of the best guards in the league. Bryant would go on to win 5 NBA champions, an MVP award and he was also an 18-time All-Star.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green responds to mom’s viral tweet

Draymond Green saw that viral tweet his mother sent, and the Golden State Warriors forward does not necessarily disagree with it. Green continues to struggle, especially on offense, in the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Though the Warriors won Game 4 to even the series, Green once again contributed just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green went for Gilbert Arenas' DMs just minutes after Game 4 win

Draymond Green apparently went straight for his phone after his team pulled out their most important win of the season. Speaking on his show for fuboTV before Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, retired former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a sharp criticism of Green. Arenas said that Green would be to blame if the Warriors lost the series.
NBA
Yardbarker

Dirk Nowitzki Roasts Himself In Hilarious Fashion

That’s what he did on Friday when he responded to a tweet from FIBA showing a full bar saying “offense” and a barely-filled bar saying “defense.”. The tweet asked followers to “name this player” and Nowitzki had some fun with it. “Can’t be me....
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Report: Celtics coaches listening to Draymond Green's podcast

Draymond Green may be dismissive of the notion that his podcast is giving away any valuable intel to opponents of the Golden State Warriors, but at least one rival team is tuning in to decide for itself whether it can gain any insight by listening to Green’s show. Bleacher...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Steve Kerr called for technical foul after yelling at referees

Steve Kerr was called for a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night after getting upset with the lack of a call. Kerr thought that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard traveled while driving to the basket and setting up for a shot. The Golden State Warriors head coach was upset about the lack of a call and loudly voiced his discontent to the officials.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Eagles WR A.J. Brown takes brutal shot at Titans fan on Twitter

Brown was drafted by the Titans in 2019 and spent the first three seasons of his career with them before being traded to the Eagles this past April. While Brown was prone to injuries and the occasional dud game, he did have two of the eight best receiving seasons in Tennessee’s franchise history (not counting the Houston Oilers era).
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy