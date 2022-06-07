ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demolition Underway At Riverfront Brickell Site Where 44-Story Lofty Tower Planned

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition got underway yesterday at the Lofty Brickell site, according to a social media post by the developer. Miami’s Building Department issued approval on April 28 for total demolition...

Pair of tapering towers defined by eye-catching exoskeleton exteriors

Earlier this year, ODA revealed plans for a pair of unusual towers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm has now followed that design with another pair of eye-catching residential towers elsewhere in the city, which will be defined by their tapering form and exoskeleton exteriors. The project, named Ombelle, will...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Higgins says privatization should be on table for Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins says privatization of the Rickenbacker Causeway was misunderstood and said Friday it deserves another look by county government. Join our mailing list Appearing on the Anti-Social radio and podcast program, Higgins said the Commission terminated the bidding process for the Causeway too early. “I actually was very disappointed that we […]
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Boward apartment complex to charge tenants’ guests to park

If you can afford to rent an apartment in Broward County, now be aware that property managers have found another way to get more money out of renters and their guests. Nottingham Pine Apartments not only hiked rents on tenants, now managers of the apartment complex located at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Broward Boulevard, are planning to charge tenants’ guests for parking, according to reports.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thenextmiami.com

Fort Lauderdale Votes To Move Forward On Elon Musk Tunnel System Study

Fort Lauderdale commissioners voted to approve moving forward on a feasibility study for an underground transportation system using a network of tunnels designed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company, according to the Sun Sentinel. The city will pay $375,000 towards the study, while The Boring Company agreed to cover...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: New Condo Rule: S-4D

Do you live in a Condo with 3 floors or more? On May 26th, Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4-D. It passed during special legislative session and is effective immediately. This Bill is a response to the Surfside collapse last year. The Bill established a statewide structural inspection program, requiring Condominium and Cooperative Associations to conduct Milestone Structural Inspections of their buildings and to perform Structural Integrity Reserve Studies to ensure that buildings are safe for continued use. The Bill was designed to ensure proper inspections and requirements be performed at specific times in the building’s existence.
SURFSIDE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Housing is scarce in South Florida, but there are new developments on the way

Real estate inventory is famously scarce right now in South Florida, especially new builds. But despite supply chain issues delaying projects and lack of available land upon which to build, there are some developments opening up for sale and lease: Apartments coming to West Palm Beach Almost 300 units are heading to West Palm Beach in a new apartment complex on Village Blvd., not far from I-95 ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Opa Locka Hialeah flea market tenants get more time to relocate

OPA LOCKA, Fla. – Opa-Locka Hialeah flea market tenants will have more time to make their next move when it comes to relocating their small businesses. According to a letter sent to residents and business owners of Opa-locka, the city has reached an agreement with RER Outdoor, the flea market operator, to move vendors to a new location within the city and allow them an additional 90 days to relocate their businesses. Tenants now have until Sept. 30.
OPA-LOCKA, FL
vigourtimes.com

Tech founder buys three Miami homes from longtime owners for $93M

Three oceanfront homes in Golden Beach, Fla., have sold for a combined $93 million in what has been marked as the largest residential sale in Miami-Dade County. At the time, only one of the homes had officially hit the market. But Phillip Ragon, the billionaire founder of the technology company...
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Rental Assistance and Tenants Bill of Rights

Last month, Mayor Meerbott joined County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Mayors of 30 municipalities in Miami-Dade County to address our local affordability crisis and to discuss possible solutions. In April, Mayor Levine Cava declared a countywide affordability crisis and released an executive directive to critical county staff to...
miamisprings.com

Annexation Decision Delayed…Again

The Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners did not vote on annexation for Miami Springs or Virginia Gardens during Wednesday’s nearly four hour long Chairman’s Council of Policy Meeting due to a lack of quorum. Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz reshuffled the County Agenda items which pushed the annexation...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Police: Woman ran cosmetic recovery center out of Extended Stay hotel in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.
DORAL, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MDCPS Longest Working Teacher Honored by Council

We’re proud to say that Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) longest working teacher serves right here at Cutler Bay Senior High!. During last night’s Town Council Meeting, Mrs. Deborah Rubio was presented with a proclamation to recognize and honor her 52 years of service with MDCPS and her dedication to our community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale kills deal with county to build new government complex

An ambitious plan to build a fancy joint government complex for Fort Lauderdale and Broward County is now officially dead. The controversial scheme took its last breath Tuesday when Fort Lauderdale commissioners agreed they are no longer interested, primarily because they can build a new City Hall on their own for hundreds of millions less. The two government entities have been talking about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Community Policy