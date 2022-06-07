Demolition Underway At Riverfront Brickell Site Where 44-Story Lofty Tower Planned

Do you live in a Condo with 3 floors or more? On May 26th, Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4-D. It passed during special legislative session and is effective immediately. This Bill is a response to the Surfside collapse last year. The Bill established a statewide structural inspection program, requiring Condominium and Cooperative Associations to conduct Milestone Structural Inspections of their buildings and to perform Structural Integrity Reserve Studies to ensure that buildings are safe for continued use. The Bill was designed to ensure proper inspections and requirements be performed at specific times in the building’s existence.

