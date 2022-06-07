ISP: Man Dies in Martin County Semi Crash

A 44-year-old woman died in a crash involving three vehicles at Pike and 3rd Streets in Goshen. Police, fire and medics were called around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, June 10, to the intersection of Pike St and 3rd St. Two of the drivers involved, a 21-year-old man from Goshen, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville woman who was wanted on drug charges crashed into a home in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon. Naomi Wolf, 35, ended up being arrested on active warrants for felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of conversion. According to the Indiana State Police, Wolf had been driving a […]
In an attempt to stop a driver wanted on a warrant, a man fled as two local police agencies pursued the driver for more than 15 minutes before the vehicle crashed in a soybean field south of Lafayette around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s office,...
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police said a 19-year-old from Martinsville was found dead in a 2020 Kia Optima that was located upside down in a pond. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, deputies were called out to a pond in the Painted Hills subdivision on E. Inlet Point Road in Martinsville just after 5 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A section of State Road 37 is closed on Indy’s south side because of a burning tanker truck, according to Indiana State Police. As of 7 a.m., all northbound and southbound lanes of SR 37 were shut down between Fairview and Southport Roads. Traffic is being...
PERU, Indiana — Police in central Indiana are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night. The Peru Police Department said Laurynne Jackson was last seen leaving her house in Peru, Indiana, which is in Miami County, on Friday, June 10, at 11:30 p.m.
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The eastbound lanes of I-94 are shut down in La Porte County due to a crash. All lanes are closed at mile marker 43.1, which is between US20 and the Michigan State line. A second crash at mile marker 33 on eastbound I-94 has also...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. According to ISP, a truck was broken down near 10th Street and Ardsley Drive on the west side around 2:10 a.m. It was then hit by a Hendricks County deputy who was returning from a run in a department-issued […]
A Middlebury woman riding her bicycle is being treated for internal injuries and head injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck. The collision happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, on U.S. 20, west of County Road 43. The 28-year-old woman was traveling eastbound. The Elkhart County...
BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — A Blackford County judge has increased the bond for a woman accused of driving through a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa. The judge increased Brandi Bare's bond from $5,000 to $50,000 cash. The fatal crash happened last June 2 in...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers from the Goshen Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle vs. bicyclist accident that occurred in Goshen on the 1600 block of S. Main St. early Thursday morning. The accused vehicle left the scene of the accident causing injury, according to police. There they...
Funeral arrangements have been made for two men who died in an incident that happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County. The life of 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson will be remembered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, during a funeral service at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the 2100 block of Montcalm Street around 7:30 p.m. According to preliminary investigation by IMPD, the woman became entrapped in her vehicle when it crashed into a pole.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a southern Indiana pool company is charged with theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a customer for services he didn't provide. According to court documents, a Floyd County customer wanted Clark County-based RPM Pools, owned by Cameron Reas, to install a...
Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.
INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, IMPD was dispatched to the 2100 block of Montcalm St. on the city’s near northwest side. A preliminary investigation by police shows that a female crashed her vehicle into a pole, trapping her in the car. After extricating her from the vehicle, police confirmed she was deceased. This […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed after his car crashed into a motel sign Monday morning on the northwest side of Fort Wayne. At 9:39 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash at the Regency Inn...
Comments / 1