ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Darius Leonard: Still resting ankle

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Leonard (ankle) is not present for Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Mike Chappell of Fox...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians: 'I probably would still be coaching' if Tom Brady hadn't come out of retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an unusual offseason. Shortly after their playoff loss to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams, their starting quarterback retired. Less than six weeks later, Tom Brady unretired. Two weeks after that, Bruce Arians announced he would be stepping down as head coach and transitioning to a front office role, while the Bucs named Todd Bowles their new head coach.
CBS Sports

Five interesting Joe Montana nuggets to know on the 49ers legend's 66th birthday

There was little debate about who the greatest quarterback in NFL history was on Jan. 28, 1990, shortly after Joe Montana and the 49ers made mincemeat of the Broncos' defense in Super Bowl XXIV. The blowout victory gave San Francisco its fourth Super Bowl win since 1981. The win also gave Montana a record third Super Bowl MVP award, as the man known as "Joe Cool" joined Terry Bradshaw as the only quarterbacks to flaunt a 4-0 record as a starting Super Bowl quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

LeBron James names the Heat as a playoff team he'd have wanted to play for in addition to Warriors

When LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014, it didn't seem as though he ever planned to return. Heat president Pat Riley infamously challenged his two-time championship roster to stay together after losing the 2014 Finals, and Riley told ESPN's Wright Thompson that he "was very angry when LeBron left." While the exact state of their relationship is private, reports have suggested that it wasn't always easy.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Out for season with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Slugs another homer

Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against Atlanta. Suwinski provided Pittsburgh's lone run of the game when he took Max Fried yard in the fourth inning. He now has eight home runs on the season, six of which have come in his last 17 starts. In that span, he's also hit .288 while driving in 11 and scoring 11 runs. Despite Pittsburgh recently promoting a number of outfield prospects, Suwinski has locked in playing time with his performance.
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Not expected at minicamp

Saints coach Dennis Allen doesn't expect Thomas (ankle) to participate in June minicamp, Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune reports. The Saints still hope to have the two-time NFL receptions leader available at some point, but it won't happen during the offseason program. While he's been spotted at the team facility, Thomas still hasn't practiced or played since 2020, and he ended up needing another surgery on his problematic ankle after experiencing a setback in October or November. The Saints haven't commented on expectations for training camp.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox 59 News
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Settles for no-decision

Greene didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out seven. The rookie seemed headed for his fourth quality start of the season after tossing five scoreless innings, but Greene ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth and got the hook after 101 pitches (65 strikes). The Reds' bullpen then imploded in the late innings to cost him his fourth win. Greene continues to put a shaky start to the season behind him, and over his last six outings he sports a 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB through 34 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant discusses trade from Broncos, Seattle QB battle and the new chip on his shoulder

The Seattle Seahawks are beginning a new chapter in 2022. This offseason, the franchise decided to ship longtime quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in return for three players and five draft picks. While losing the leader that led them to a Super Bowl back in 2014 is tough, the Seahawks did land one of the more intriguing tight ends in the NFL.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Ben Burr-Kirven: Undergoing follow-up procedure

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Burr-Kirven is set to have an additional clean-up procedure after suffering a season-ending torn ACL last August, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Carroll also added that Burr-Kirven's surgery will address some lingering scar tissue in his knee and he is...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Optioned to Memphis

Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Nootbaar joined the active roster in late May when Dylan Carlson went down with a strained hamstring. He didn't see regular playing time and didn't have much success at the plate, hitting .147/.211/.294 across 15 games. With Carlson returning from the injured list Friday, Nootbaar will return to the minors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy