Ranking top contenders to win Belmont Stakes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s Belmont Stakes brings together an interesting cast of characters, one of whom, Rich Strike, has become internationally famous since his stunning win in the Kentucky Derby. On Tuesday, eight horses were entered in the race. Now that we have the full field and the post-position draw,...

Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, best bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta

The 2022 Belmont Stakes will mark the return to competition of Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who bypassed the Preakness. His connections wanted to keep him on a schedule of racing every five to six weeks, but after his massive upset in the Derby as an 80-1 underdog, Rich Strike won't be nearly as big of a long shot in Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2022. In fact, he's the third-largest favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds at 7-2. Rich Strike trails Peter Pan Stakes winner We the People (2-1) and Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal (5-2) in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Long shots include Skippylongstocking and Golden Glider, who are both 20-1. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Belmont Stakes 2022: TV coverage, date and time, odds, how to watch

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday with no chance of a Triple Crown happening, yet there are still some interesting storylines to follow. Early Voting, the Preakness Stakes champion, will not be running. Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike skipped Preakness but is back on the race track to compete in The Test of Champions. No horse has won both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont in the same year since Thunder Gulch did so in 1995.
Belmont Stakes lineup for Saturday

The 154th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 11th at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. The final jewel of the Triple Crown is the oldest of the three races. The Belmont Stakes is the also the longest race of the Triple Crown with the race being one and a half miles.
Belmont Stakes Free Picks, Predictions and Preview (6/11/22)

According to numberFire Racing's analysis, these are the best bets and plays to make on TVG on Saturday, June 11th. New players, get your first win-type wager on a single horse in any race at any track risk-free for up to $200 with TVG: Bet the Belmont!. Race 3 –...
2022 Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, predictions: Horse racing expert who called Triple Crown races unveils picks

Todd Pletcher has had considerable success in the Belmont Stakes, winning three times while having six second-place finishes and three thirds. The Hall-of-Fame trainer will have two chances to add to those numbers when the 2022 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday. Mo Donegal, who was fifth in the Kentucky Derby last month, and Nest are Pletcher-trained entries in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field, and the latter is just the 24th filly ever to run in the race. Three females have won the Belmont Stakes, the most recent being Rags to Riches, whom Pletcher helped get to the winner's circle in 2017. Mo Donegal is 5-2 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes odds, while Nest is an 8-1 long shot. We the People is the 2-1 favorite, while Rich Strike, which won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, is 7-2 among the horses in the Belmont race 2022. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET. Given the shocking Triple Crown season thus far, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Belmont Stakes picks.
