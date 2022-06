MIDDLETOWN — The city reported a major water main break near Main and Court streets Friday evening. Crews were still digging up the pavement to reach the pipe Friday night. About a dozen people from the Water and Sewer Department and the Public Works Department will be working through the night to identify the issue and repair the pipe, according to Joe Fazzino, the director of Middletown’s Water and Sewer Department.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO