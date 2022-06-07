ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville-area home prices rise 1.4% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago

A typical San Bernardino County home listed for $542,208 in May, up 1.4% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 9.5% from May 2021. San Bernardino County's median home was 1,733 square feet for a listed price of $327 per square foot.

The San Bernardino County market was busy, with a median 29 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 30 days on market. The market added 3,156 new home listings in May, compared with the 3,108 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 3,454 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

Across metro Riverside, median home prices rose to $599,450, up 0.8% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,901 square feet, at a list price of $326 per square foot.

Across all of California, median home prices were $759,500, rising 1.3% from a month earlier. The median California home for sale had 1,778 square feet at list price of $450 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville-area home prices rise 1.4% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

