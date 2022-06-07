ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

2 Louisiana deputies fired for payroll scam

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana sheriff’s deputies face charges for allegedly participating in a payroll fraud scheme.

The East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office said Michael Arthur, 27, and Andre Weber, 25, were arrested on charges of theft and malfeasance in office and fired on Monday, news outlets reported.

“Both men are suspected of fraudulently receiving payment for security work as well as receiving payment for off-duty security work while simultaneously on-duty for the Sheriff’s Office. Arthur is accused of theft of more than $5,000. Weber is accused of theft of less than $1,000,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Court documents show Arthur, a two-year veteran of the agency’s Uniform Patrol, was caught on surveillance video clocking himself and Weber, a deputy in the Uniform Patrol for the past year and a half, for a security shift at a business in East Baton Rouge Parish. Arthur was later seen on camera leaving the business without clocking out.

Both men were simultaneously working their shift at the sheriff’s office, documents show. Arthur later returned to the business to clock himself and Weber out, the records state.

It was unknown if either suspect has an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Body of man missing in Mississippi River found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing boater in the Mississippi River. Coast Guard officials said they were searching for Howard Brown, 45, who was last seen without a lifejacket on the river. They said the man went missing on the evening of Wednesday, June 8 after his boat took on water near Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of June 2-9

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of June 2-9: Lakeisha Pruett, 26, Sorrento was charged w/ Theft, and arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Rory Mendoza, 39, Plaquemine was charged w/ Possession of Schedule I-CDS;. Kieu Tran, 32, Baton Rouge was charged w/ (2 counts) Theft...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The East Baton Rouge#The Sheriff S Office
theadvocate.com

Man arrested after robbing Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint: Lafayette Police

A Lafayette man was arrested after robbing an Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint, police say. Lafayette Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 3:26 a.m. Saturday. Investigators learned a suspect dressed in a blue mechanic’s suit robbed the business at gunpoint, taking cash and items from the store, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

5 Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Narcotics Distribution Network

5 Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Narcotics Distribution Network. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that between May and early June 2022, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into the Thierry brothers’ narcotics distribution network (Geramh Thierry, Prentice Thierry and Praxston Thierry). During the investigation, agents discovered a number of locations where the brothers were allegedly stashing and distributing illegal narcotics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Denham Springs man arrested for drunk driving, vehicular homicide

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police have arrested a Denham Springs man after he killed a woman in a car crash while driving intoxicated. The state police say that troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish around 6:15 a.m. on April 16. The crash happened as 28-year-old Nicholas Carter, in a 2018 Jeep Compass, was heading west on the highway. 45-year-old Grace Chandler, in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was heading east on the highway at the same time. The investigation revealed that the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which hit the Hyundai head-on. Police say Chandler was wearing her seatbelt but died from her injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension using more high-tech equipment amid spike in crime

GONZALES - Two people were shot, one of them killed, at a Waffle House last month. One week later, two people were shot at Freddy's in Prairieville, and there have been two more killings since Memorial Day in Donaldsonville. "Shootings, that's just crazy," said Edgar Haulard, a 40-year resident of...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Man wanted in Terrebonne business disturbance

Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet was made aware of a Facebook posting completed by the Thibodaux Police Department and Chief Bryan Zeringue, concerning an investigation of a disturbance that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into the incident, and arrest warrants have been filed for a Thibodaux man in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Chief Addresses Walmart Violence Threat Rumor

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has publicly addressed a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that a subject is possibly at Walmart in Thibodaux and has made threats to shoot African Americans inside the store. The release said an incident did occur earlier this week at the Neighborhood Walmart...
THIBODAUX, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy