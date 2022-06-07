ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Wheeling a 4x4 Van on Trails That Are Too Hard for Your Jeep

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe met Gavin Johnson of Livermore, California, as he wheeled the snot out of his 1979 Ford E-250 4x4 van on the trails outside the King of the Hammers race. Gavin is no stranger to commanding full-size rigs through the rocks. Normal days for him include showing up at the trails...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Small-Block Chevy + 2003 Mini Cooper S + E36 BMW Suspension = Perfect Power Tour Sleeper

Duane Smith is a hot-rodder to the core with some bona fides you wouldn't believe. So why does he drive a 2003 Mini Hardtop Cooper S? Believe it or not, underneath that mostly-stock Mini Cooper S hood (those are functional heat extractors) is a 355ci small-block Chevy V-8. It's rear-wheel drive, too; Duane loves the handling of E36 BMWs, so he thought, "Why not?" and harvested the front and rear suspension parts from a junkyard E36, then proceeded to hand-fabricate and fit all the components to the Mini in his home workshop.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Twin Traction Beam or Solid Axle Swap? Front Suspension Options for a Ford Ranger 4x4

I have a 2001 Ford Ranger with the 4x4 off-road package, and the torsion bar front suspension sucks. I want to install a Twin Traction Beam like what came from the factory on my 1988 Bronco II. Is this possible with my truck having rack-and-pinion steering? What would fit? Maybe a front end from a 2000 Ford Explorer? I would like your expertise on this matter please because where I live no one knows. Thank you. —Mike in Carson City, Nevada.
CARSON CITY, NV
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Cars
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
CELEBRITIES
Field & Stream

The 8 Best Lever Action Rifles Ever Made

Lever-action rifles are turning up by the scores in used-gun racks, their wooden stocks battered and once-blued steel worn silver. The grandfathers who used them are afield in happier hunting grounds, and the grandkids who would have gotten them either don’t hunt or prefer a precision bolt-action. The time...
ANNIE OAKLEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Lightyear 0 Solar Car First Look: Sunshine's Free, This Costs a Quarter of a Million Dollars

Late last year, a startling ray of electric-car sunshine beamed down: The Lightyear One, a solar-assisted electric car capable of motoring along and even charging itself using the sun alone. As it turns out, that car was a prototype, albeit a seemingly finished product. The actual finished product, the so-called Lightyear 0, is now here, and while it closely resembles the One both visually and on paper, it's the sunny car that is promised to enter production this fall before reaching initial customers before the end of 2022.
CARS
Motor1.com

Can Suzuki Hayabusa Beat Lamborghini Aventador SVJ In A Drag Race?

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is among the most powerful members of the Aventador lineup. It's a track-focused supercar, which means it underwent an extensive diet to shave some weight. But how does it compare to a superbike like the Suzuki Hayabusa?. The 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, also known as the GSX-1300RR,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#4x4#Vehicles#Bfgoodrich#Hammers#Ford 460 V 8 Transmission
motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan STO gets Novitec makeover with lots of carbon

Lamborghini made a race car for the road in 2020 when it launched the Huracan STO. The track-focused, road-legal supercar received extensive modifications that made it lighter and more aerodynamic. Novitec is tweaking that design with a new body kit and other upgrades for the radical-looking supercar. Novitec uses an...
CARS
Golf.com

Struggling with a slice? Try this easy drill to fix it

When a player comes to me struggling with a slice, I immediately know that the relationship between their clubface and club path is off. To wit, their clubface is pointing too far right of the direction they’re swinging, which creates too much left-to-right spin and makes direction hard to control.
Gadget Flow

Scewo BRO electric wheelchair carries you comfortably & safely up & down straight stairs

Combat stairs with ease when you have the Scewo BRO electric wheelchair. Equipped with sensors, it continuously measures the environment, enabling you to safely travel up and down straight stairs on 2 wheels. Simply move the joystick in your desired direction while the optional reversing camera allows you to monitor your surroundings. Moreover, this electric wheelchair offers a maximum incline of 72%. Best of all, it provides the perfect balance and support to conquer bumps and inclines. In fact, it automatically adjusts the seat, so you feel comfortable and supported while sitting upright. Furthermore, the Scewo BRO travels at a maximum speed of 10 km/h, and the battery allows you to travel up to 35 km on a single charge. Finally, it becomes more intelligent and constantly learns thanks to regular software updates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

The KL Brera X Seeks To Stand Out In The ADV Scooter Segment

The adventure scooter sector, christened by Honda with the X-ADV and subsequently in more urban-focused garb, again by Honda with the popular ADV 350 and ADV 150, has been expanded with new rivals. The Brera X, a new rugged scooter with an off-road-inspired design, has recently been introduced in the European market by KL Motors, a fledgling Italian motorcycle brand.
CARS
insideevs.com

Fisker PEAR: 3,200 Reservations Already, 310-Mile Range, Solar Roof

Fisker has released additional details about its second vehicle, the PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), and showed the first interior rendering of the affordable EV that will cost just under $30,000. Described as an urban sporty crossover smaller than the Ocean SUV, the Fisker PEAR promises to offer "a new...
BUYING CARS
racer.com

Looking Back: Cunninghams at Le Mans

Briggs Cunningham’s efforts to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans landed him on the cover of TIME magazine in April 1954. The range of automobiles the B.S. Cunningham Co. designed and built for Le Mans was extraordinary. From a stock Cadillac Series 61 coupe, to an aerodynamic body...
MOTORSPORTS
Fast Company

Solid-state batteries could be key for EVs—and they’re making a leap toward mass production

This piece originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. At some point, the development of solid-state batteries—in which electrons flow through a solid material instead of a liquid or gel—is going to lead to electric vehicles that can go much farther on a charge and battery-storage systems that can hold more energy while taking up less space. We just don’t know when that is going to be.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy