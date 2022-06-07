Wheeling a 4x4 Van on Trails That Are Too Hard for Your Jeep

Combat stairs with ease when you have the Scewo BRO electric wheelchair. Equipped with sensors, it continuously measures the environment, enabling you to safely travel up and down straight stairs on 2 wheels. Simply move the joystick in your desired direction while the optional reversing camera allows you to monitor your surroundings. Moreover, this electric wheelchair offers a maximum incline of 72%. Best of all, it provides the perfect balance and support to conquer bumps and inclines. In fact, it automatically adjusts the seat, so you feel comfortable and supported while sitting upright. Furthermore, the Scewo BRO travels at a maximum speed of 10 km/h, and the battery allows you to travel up to 35 km on a single charge. Finally, it becomes more intelligent and constantly learns thanks to regular software updates.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO