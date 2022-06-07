ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Judge Denies Dismissal of Case for Paul and Ruben Flores

By Camille DeVaul
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bX7o3_0g3HR0v600

Pretrial hearings are expected to continue through this week in Salinas

SLO COUNTY — Various motions were heard in the courtroom yesterday during the first pretrial hearing for the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores. The father and son are charged in connection with the 1996 murder and disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart (19).

Paul and Ruben Flores made their first appearance in the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas on Monday, June 6. It is the first hearing in the trial since a change of venue motion was granted.

The Smart family was present for the proceedings. Susan Flores, Paul’s mother, was also present, watching from the opposite side of the courtroom.

Smart was last seen with Paul Flores leaving an off-campus party on Crandall Way in San Luis Obispo on May 25, 1996. Although her remains have never been found, Smart was legally declared dead in 2002.

Motions heard on Monday were filed by both the prosecution and defense. One of them was a sealed motion from the defense to dismiss the case.

This was not the first time the defense has attempted to dismiss the case. San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen denied the defense’s first attempt for dismissal.

During their first attempt, defense attorneys argued there was insufficient evidence. But on Monday, Paul Flores’s lead attorney, Robert Sanger, called San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth to the stand because Dobroth submitted a declaration in the prosecution’s opposition.

The defense’s reason for dismissal stood on the grounds of an incident involving Susan Flores, which happened in May of this year. According to reports, a witness in the case reported on May 27 that Susan was taking photos of the witness’s 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors stated the photos were taken by Susan Flores looking into the witness’s backyard. However, the defense argued that if the photos were taken, they were taken by Susan driving past the house while in her car while the daughter was in the garage.

Arroyo Grande Police Department responded to the witness’s call and conducted interviews. According to Dobroth, probable cause was found for a search warrant. San Luis Obispo County Judge Jacqueline Duffy asked for the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to review the warrant before she approved it.

Ultimately, the warrant was approved for cellphone date from May 20-27.

It was discovered on May 24 that there was a brief conversation between the defense and prosecution to potentially settle the case. However, the idea was quickly shut down, according to Sanger.

Sanger alleged the photo report was used by the prosecution to search for conversations between Susan and her family regarding the settlement conversation, which according to the defense, was meant to get Susan to say something about Paul’s involvement in the murder.

Dobroth denied the claims from the defense and presiding Judge Jennifer O’Keefe denied the defense’s motion to dismiss the case.

Information from the cellphone data is currently sealed, and Dobroth requested to unseal the data. O’Keefe said she could not rule on whether or not the data should remain sealed because it is unclear if it falls under her jurisdiction as the incident is separate from the Kristin Smart murder case.

However, according to Dobroth, Susan’s phone is still being investigated and still in the authority’s hands. While no photo was found on the phone, it is still under investigation to determine whether any photos were deleted.

The prosecution’s motion to deny several people as third-party culpability witnesses was approved by O’Keefe.

Two people present at the same 1996 party on Crandall Way and also last seen with Smart will be allowed to testify as witnesses, but not as additional suspects.

Paul and Ruben Flores were arrested at their homes in April 2021, nearly 25 years after Smart’s disappearance.

Paul is charged with Smart’s murder. His father, Ruben, is charged as an accessory after the fact, accused of helping hide Smart’s body. Records show that Paul is now in the custody of the Monterey County Jail. Ruben is currently out on bail.

The next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m., with the official trial scheduled to begin July 6 and run through October.

Feature image contributed from courthouse pool photos — Credit: Chloe Jones/The Tribune

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 gang members convicted of racketeering

(BCN)– Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018. Both men faced three charges: engaging in racketeering […]
SOLEDAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Atascadero News

Illene Emma Rogers 1919-2022

Our mother and grandmother, Illene Emma Rogers, just shy of her 103rd birthday, was called home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022. Illene was born Illene Emma Kuehl on July 28, 1919, in Estrella, California, to parents Willie and Myrtle Kuehl. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Estrella and Shandon, California. She graduated from Shandon High School.
SHANDON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homicide suspect arrested in Texas, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A suspect wanted in a Merced homicide case has been arrested in Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, officials announced that 42-year-old Augustine Singh was arrested after a federal search warrant was carried out at a home in Elmendorf, Texas. During the search, deputies say they found […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
KGET

KCSO investigating a double homicide in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are in Oildale for a homicide investigation on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Homicide detectives were called to the 700 block of Decatur Street near Sequoia Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m. for reports of two people suffering trauma, according to KCSO. They were pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Atascadero News

June 7 is Primary Election Day in California

NORTH COUNTY — It is California’s turn for Primary Election Day. This year’s ballot will include candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member, as well as other local candidates.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Salinas Slo County
crimevoice.com

Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught by K9 Cops

May 31, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. With the cost of precious metals outpacing the value of the U.S. dollar, thefts of catalytic converters from parked automobiles are proliferating throughout the county, with the boldness of thieves apparently respecting few limits. According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department...
The Atascadero News

Hearing Scheduled for Flores Trial in Monterey County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A date has been set for the first hearing of the Flores trial since its move to Salinas in Monterey County. According to the court’s online calendar, the first hearing will take place on Monday, June 6, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Jennifer O’Keefe presiding. The hearing is described to be “pre-trial: motions in limine.”
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject Proposition C

On Tuesday, San Francisco voters defeated Proposition C, a measure aimed at reforming the city’s rules for recall elections. Voters rejected the ballot question by a 60 to 40 margin. Proposition C comes on the heels of last year’s failed recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Since the city’s Board...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

Man killed in crash on California Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a crash on California Avenue on Friday. Robert Joseph Rivas, 47, of Porterville, was driving a pick-up truck when he collided with a sedan at the intersection of California Avenue and Union Avenue at approximately 4:53 a.m. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested for San Jose deadly shooting, police say

San Jose police arrested a man they believe was responsible for a recent deadly shooting. Vu Thai, 38, was taken into custody at the scene of the alleged crime on Monterey Road on June 4. A male victim who has not been identified was pronounced dead on Monterey Road. Police...
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy