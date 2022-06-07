4 Displaced After Overnight House Fire

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found shot to death at a park in Lake Wylie earlier this week. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Healy of Clover was found dead on Monday, June 6 near a fishing pier with several gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by a woman walking on a trail at Quigley Park. Detectives say she did not see anyone else around at the time. It's believed he was shot sometime the night before.

LAKE WYLIE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO