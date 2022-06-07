4 Displaced After Overnight House Fire

MONROE, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she nearly drowned at a Monroe water park on Thursday, a spokesperson for the city told Channel 9. On Thursday at about 12:45 p.m., the girl was found unresponsive in the water at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Outdoor Water Park, the city said.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police have charged five teens after they allegedly shot into a car and seriously hurt an 18-year-old, police say. Officers arrived at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Avenue at 8:08 p.m, where an 18-year-old woman had been shot in the left thigh while driving in the area. The passenger got in the driver’s seat to Piedmont Medical Center.
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two firefighters were taken to an area hospital after battling a massive fire at a scrapyard in Gastonia. The fire started around noon on Wednesday and 40 firefighters responded to the call. Pictures from the Gastonia Fire Department show the damage at Carolina Metals Group.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds have been charged for their involvement in a Rock Hill shooting that left one woman seriously injured Friday night. On Friday June 10th around 8 p.m., Rock Hill Police were dispatched to the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Avenue in reference to shooting with a victim.
ROCK HILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five teenagers have been arrested following a shooting and a police chase in Rock Hill, police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 8 p.m. Friday at the Oak Hollow Apartments on South York Ave. An initial investigation revealed an...
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people were at Eastridge Mall Friday afternoon when police said three people were hurt in a shooting outside the mall. Shoppers ran for cover when shots were fired, with the recent mass shootings across the nation in the back of their minds. “I was...
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found shot to death at a park in Lake Wylie earlier this week. According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Healy of Clover was found dead on Monday, June 6 near a fishing pier with several gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by a woman walking on a trail at Quigley Park. Detectives say she did not see anyone else around at the time. It's believed he was shot sometime the night before.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband. Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight. Markov was...
ROCKINGHAM — Fire officials aren’t sure what — or who — started the fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant late Monday night. East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless said the fire appears to have started in the back part of a building that was being used for storage. According to Bayless, there was no electricity where the fire started, so it’s believed it was set.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal […]
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Gastonia on Thursday. Police say the shooting occurred on North Chester Street outside of a business around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Chester Street...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was found lying on a Rock Hill street with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg early Friday morning is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a shooting around 12:13 a.m. in the 1300 […]
CHARLOTTE — A person was found dead in the University City area of northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, MEDIC said. A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a large Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department presence on JM Keynes Drive off North Tryon Scene near the Shoppes at University Place. At least a half dozen police cars could be seen as well as crime scene investigators.
Retired Gaston County police officer Christopher Lowrance is cycling again to raise awareness about mental health and suicide among first responders.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen in Cherokee County. According to deputies, 16-year-old Victor Calderon was reported missing on April 20 after getting in an argument with his father. They say he is five-feet-seven inches tall, weighs 250...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a shooting outside Eastridge Mall in Gastonia that left three people hurt Friday afternoon, according to police. The chief of Gastonia police initially said two men and one woman were shot. Authorities later said another man who was shot showed up at a hospital in Charlotte, but police determined that man was hurt in a separate shooting.
ROCKINGHAM — Multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at the former J.P. Stevens plant on Mill Road in East Rockingham. The blaze has been burning for several hours, spreading across the plant property. Several onlookers were livestreaming from their phones as firefighters from across the county...
